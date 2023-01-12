Young Sheldon is currently airing its sixth season, with a seventh already confirmed by network CBS. The show, a spin-off of the wildly successful The Big Bang Theory, centers on a young Sheldon Cooper growing up in Texas and has proven a reliable performer for CBS, with a loyal fanbase that has stayed with it over the years.

Despite never featuring in the social media conversation and being largely ignored by every major awards organization, Young Sheldonis one of CBS' highest-performing shows. Like it, many other series are among their networks' or streamers' top performers despite being largely ignored by almost everyone outside their built-in and staunchly faithful fanbases.

'Chewing Gum' (2015-2017)

Before Michaela Coel earned a richly-deserved Emmy for her HBO masterpiece I May Destroy You, she starred in the British sitcom Chewing Gum. Coel plays Tracey, a religious and sheltered young woman who wants to learn more about sex and experiment outside her comfort zone.

Chewing Gum was a critical success in the UK, earning Coel a BAFTA Award; however, it was canceled after two seasons. Redditor iknowwhatudidpunk and a since-deleted profile thought of Chewing Gum as an underrated show that more people should talk about, and they are right. It showcases Coel's comedic genius and gift as a writer, which would be further explored in I May Destroy You.

'Taboo' (2017)

Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy stars in the BBC's 2017 drama Taboo. Based on a story by Hardy and his father, the show follows 19th-century explorer James Delaney as he returns to England following a twelve-year stay in Africa. Taboo explores the darker side of England during the early 1800s, showcasing the lower class struggles.

Taboo received critical praise, particularly for Max Richter's score and Hardy's performance. Reddit user Gonzostewie calls it "a great period piece," while a since-deleted user praises it for combining "political intrigue, cannibalism, and Tom Hardy wandering around pantsless while wearing a top hat." Indeed, Taboo is a great period drama and a unique piece of television.

'Rectify' (2013-2016)

SundanceTV's first-ever original series was Rectify. The show centers on Daniel, a man who spends nineteen years on death row for the rape and murder of his high school girlfriend. Released after the unexpected discovery of conflicting DNA evidence, Daniel returns to his hometown and struggles to rebuild his life.

Rectify received near-universal acclaim throughout its four-season run, attracting a small albeit staunchly loyal fanbase. Redditor Dissociatve calls it "perhaps the most beautifully-shot show" they've ever seen, while JulianneLesse considers it "the only show... as emotional as The Leftovers."

'Episodes' (2011-2017)

Following his Emmy-nominated, ten-year stint on Friends, Matt LeBlanc tried his luck with an ill-fated spin-off everyone forgot about. However, he found success again with the 2011 Showtime sitcom Episodes. LeBlanc plays a fictional, satirical version of himself who stars in a married couple's series. However, his diva-like behaviors change the series' original premise, causing friction in the couples' marriage.

LeBlanc earned critical acclaim, winning a Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations for his performance. The show itself also received positive reviews and attracted a small audience that remained loyal throughout its five seasons. However, Episodes was never a juggernaut, with Redditor trumpet_23 going so far as to claim "no one even knew it existed."

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015-2019)

The CW isn't famous for its critically-acclaimed shows, but it has more than a few, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Starring Rachel Bloom, the show follows Rebecca Bunch, a New York woman who moves to California to pursue her ex-boyfriend from summer camp.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend received critical acclaim for its approach to mental illness, writing, musical numbers, and especially Bloom's performance. She won a Golden Globe for her work, although the Emmys never recognized her. The show lasted four seasons despite never being a hit and receiving very little attention from mainstream audiences. Many Redditors consider it one of the best unsung shows, with a since-deleted profile lamenting the lack of attention it received "in real life."

'Search Party' (2016-2022)

Search Party follows a group of twenty-something friends who become involved in the search for a missing woman with unexpected results. Starring Alia Shawkat, Search Party aired two seasons on PBS before moving to streaming and becoming one of HBO Max's great hidden gems. The show lasted five seasons, building a dedicated fanbase that carried it throughout its five-year existence.

A since-deleted profile called it "a really funny" mystery-genre series, while others thank them for reminding them to finish the show. Search Party ended in 2022, and its five-season run is a remarkable success story, especially with streamers axing shows left and right.

'Bosch' (2014-2021)

Cop procedurals are a great source of entertainment. It's no wonder they are among television's most successful programs, and most networks and streamers have one among their highest-rated offerings. With so many around, it's hard to keep track, but almost all of them are successful in their own way. Amazon's Bosch, the first series the streamer successfully produced, is the perfect example.

Bosch enjoyed an impressive seven-season run, attracting a dedicated audience and positive reviews from critics. Many Redditors consider it underrated, with DeliciousAuthor calling it a "great show." A spin-off called Bosch: Legacy began streaming in 2022, with a second season already on the way.

'Red Oaks' (2014-2017)

Prime Video's Red Oaks follows David Myers, a college student who begins working at a Jewish country club during his summer break in 1985. Executive-produced by Steven Soderberg, the show stars an ensemble led by Craig Roberts and features a faithful recreation of the colorful 1980s. Critics praised its humor, production values, and the cast's performances.

Many Redditors, including sthylen and Tampamm, praised the show for "perfectly capturing" the 80s vibe. Red Oaks ended with its six-episode third season, which was released on October 2017, making it one of the earliest Amazon shows to reach a proper conclusion.

'Derry Girls' (2018-2022)

The British teen sitcom Derry Girls received critical acclaim throughout its three-season run and amassed a loyal following. The show centers on a group of friends -- four girls and a boy -- and their experiences growing up in Derry, Ireland, during the final years of the troubles in the early 90s. Derry Girls references many historical events, imbuing its comedic storytelling with an air of gravitas.

Derry Girls ended with a special episode after season 3. The show was never a hit with viewers, with Redditor JohnnySkynets agreeing that it is "seldom discussed." However, it reached a satisfying conclusion and had a proper ending, avoiding the untimely fate of many other streaming shows that get axed without so much as a warning.

'Queen Sugar' (2016-2022)

Nowadays, it takes a lot for a show to make it past season 5. Queen Sugar, created and exec-produced by Ava DuVernay, made it all the way to season 7 before concluding on a high note. The show follows three siblings who must decide what to do with their father's vast sugarcane farm following his death.

Queen Sugar received critical praise for its approach to hefty topics such as racial profiling and the injustices in the US legal system concerning Black people. Redditor LineLiar calls it "a great show" and laments that few people talk, let alone know about it. Queen Sugar ended with its seventh season in late 2022, making it one of the Oprah Winfrey Network's most successful shows.

