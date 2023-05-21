Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Succession Season 4.Succession tends to take the internet by storm in the wake of whatever shocking episode it has most recently delivered. Whether you follow this discourse or not, you may have noticed the common gripe among many across social media since Season 4, Episode 8 aired: the notion that the main characters have always been “bad people,” no one should be surprised that they’re morally corrupt, and no one should be rooting for any of the main characters to succeed.

Yet, as so many people seem to agree that everyone on Succession is “bad” and that watching “bad people” on TV makes you guilty of sin by association, then why are they watching Succession in the first place? As Conheads and Kendall girls and slime puppies for Roman Roy and Shiv's clan of girlbosses (supporting women's rights as well as their wrongs) flood the internet every Sunday night with allegiance to their corrupt character of choice, what is that saying about them? Why do we love this show about “bad” people, and is it true that we’re “bad” for rooting for them?

'Succession's Morality Is Layered

Many Succession fans felt that the election night episode was the show at its most sinister, and it's easy to see why. The characters were all at their most deeply selfish and callous. Yet, every move that was made by one of the siblings was nuanced and layered – even the ones that seemed, on the surface, to be kindhearted or moral.

Shiv (Sarah Snook) didn’t want a fascist president – not simply because she didn’t want a fascist president, but because it would have affected her power. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) made the final call in bringing a fascist into power – not because he’s a fascist, but because he was betrayed, his hand was being forced, and he was between a rock and a hard place. Roman (Kieran Culkin) was unapologetically forcing a domino effect that would put his country in jeopardy for his own personal gain, but he's also spiraling as a result of the death of his father.

While this may be one of the episodes in this series with the highest concentration of moral corruption, right on the heels of a season that has led us to feel immense empathy for these characters, the way that they acted in this episode wasn't actually unusual for the series. It was just as layered as it always is. Just because Kendall and Roman did something selfish with devastating ripple effects doesn't mean that they are Disney villains void of reasoning or conscience or struggles. Just because Shiv's stance was on the right side of history doesn't mean that her reasons were all benevolent.

We Need More Characters on TV Who Feel Real

Most diehard Kendall fans aren’t likely rooting for his success in spite of the fact that he indirectly caused a man's death because he wanted cocaine, or that he's an absent parent, or that he’s made blatantly sexist comments to his sister. They’re rooting for him to overcome these things. They’re rooting for the Kendall that we saw when he defended his brother, when he broke down over the weight of the guilt that's been plaguing him, when he had Siobhan's back in spite of everything. Those Kendalls coexist inside him as he fights against the myriad demons he has inherited, and we hope that the latter Kendall comes out on top. Ultimately, that’s what we’re rooting for in anyone — because we know that morality isn’t an easy multiple-choice test. There isn’t a naughty or nice list penned by an omnipresent Santa who tells us if we are good or bad. Said list may be a convenient tool to slot characters into, but it can't be so simple if we want to watch television at a level of realism and meaning that makes us cry or feel shocked, or fasten ourselves to a “team” for a character who exists in a gray area.

We don’t bear witness to everyone in our own lives when they’re alone or struggling or in their darkest moments, and we don’t always get a deeper glimpse inside their heads. With television, though, we get to follow these characters as they move through the world; we see both what those around them see and what they don’t. If the writing and the acting are very, very good, then what we ultimately see is not a “good” person or a “bad” person at all. As Kendall asks in a desperate moment for Shiv — or anyone, really — to tell him that he’s a “good person,” maybe instead of insisting that he is or that he isn’t, it would be most accurate to say that he is whole. He is as whole and reactive and vulnerable as anyone is in real life. Isn’t watching something like that on-screen better than following a character who lacks the capacity to bear the weight of their human experiences?

It’s important to note, of course, that childhood trauma isn’t a good excuse for single-handedly ensuring a fascist takeover, nor is having relationship troubles a good excuse for mocking people as they lose their jobs, nor is growing up with siblings that treat you like their dog a good excuse to bet a child one million dollars to hit a home run. But, Succession probably wouldn’t be quite as compelling if the stakes were lower or the problems were smaller. Succession is really good TV, and it’s made up of some characters who do some really bad things. Are they mutually exclusive? Well, it hasn't been proven otherwise.

Despite its Characters' Actions, 'Succession' Isn't Morally Bad TV

Since Episode 8 of Succession’s final season, there’s been more and more discourse online about how all the characters in Succession are “bad people” and why this means audience members shouldn’t be rooting for them. It suddenly seems that being able to identify objectively morally corrupt actions and have a distaste for them or an aversion to watching them take place is enviably virtuous. Immorality is bad, morality is good, and knowing the difference is something not only to brag about but also to insist that everyone else adapts to — or else they, too, may be "bad." In reality, though, most of us know when something is objectively immoral. Although this fact has hardly eradicated people doing “bad” things in the real world, we can still identify it.

The notion that watching "bad" people do bad things is bad doesn’t leave much room for character development in television. It also doesn’t allow for the stories we’re used to seeing told in Succession, which, ultimately, are in defense of a morally righteous argument, even if its characters usually aren’t. Besides Kendall, Siobhan, and Roman's depth and moral nuance, they are characters playing out a story with a distinct message: regardless of your conscience or morality, if you contribute to upholding capitalist structures, you'll always be contributing to corruption. If you watched the scene where Siobhan convinced a victim of sexual assault to keep quiet in order to maintain power and thought this was morally good, then you probably have some self-reflection to do, but agreeing with Succession's overarching message is entirely different.

To envision a world of television without “bad people” isn’t quite as enjoyable as it may sound. Because, in reality, we don’t live in a world without bad people, nor do we live in a world where everyone does the morally righteous thing all the time. While it’s not imperative for TV shows to follow characters who are awful people, in Succession's case, this also plays to a bigger picture. So, can we still root for “bad people” on television? Yes, because hoping that characters will grow is part of what can make a show feel emotionally affecting and real. And, of all the shows out there, Succession advocates for its characters’ moral nuance a lot better than most.

