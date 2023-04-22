Three of the biggest shows streaming at the moment — Succession, Beef, and Ted Lasso — all feature women with complex feelings toward motherhood or the possibility of motherhood. Succession’s Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Beef’s Amy Lau (Ali Wong), and Ted Lasso’s Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), all struggle with their relationships to motherhood, often stemming from trauma related to their own mothers, or tumultuous relationships with their male partners. Shiv, Amy, and Rebecca are three successful businesswomen in their respective fields who must reckon with the difficulties and sacrifices that come with having a child while being in the public eye.

RELATED: 'Succession' Season 4: What Happened With Shiv and Her Mom Again?

What Shiv’s Pregnancy Means for Her Character

Image via HBO

In the male dominated world of Succession, Shiv Roy is the youngest and only daughter of media magnate Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and has never been taken as seriously as her brothers no matter how hard she tries. In last Sunday's episode "Honeymoon States," Shiv finds out she's pregnant, and this life changing news could not have come at a worse time. Grieving the death of her father and in the process of divorcing Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Shiv’s head is spinning as she attends Logan's wake. As they once again debate who will take over as Waystar Royco's interim CEO, Shiv keeps this news to herself, because her pregnancy would most definitely be used against her to paint her as irrational and emotional as they make important decisions about the company's future.

We've always known Shiv as a headstrong woman and having a family has never seemed to be a priority for her, which is reflected in her reaction to the news of her pregnancy. Though Shiv and Tom were trying for a baby in Season 3, it was always Tom who seemed more committed to the matter, even tracking her menstrual cycles without her knowledge. Though some part of him probably did want to have a baby with Shiv, there's no doubt that it was partly a strategic move. Tom knows his position in the family is unstable and will find whatever excuse he can to stay close to them. As Karl (David Rasche) so eloquently reminded him in Sunday's episode, with Logan dead and Shiv divorcing him, he may lose his place in the Waystar hierarchy as they start to restructure the company leadership. A baby however, would leave him and Shiv inextricably linked for the rest of their lives.

Shiv’s complicated feelings toward motherhood likely stem from the unhealthy relationship she has with her own mother. Though we don’t see too much of her relationship with Caroline (Harriet Walter) compared to all the time she spends with Logan, in the penultimate episode of Season 3, they have a poignant heart-to-heart wherein Caroline admits to her own daughter that she probably should've never had children in the first place. She resents Shiv for choosing Logan in the divorce and when Shiv reminds her that she was just a kid at the time, Caroline responds, “You were 13, and you knew how to twist the knife. You knew then and you know now.” She then tells Shiv she made the right decision in not having children because “some people just aren’t made to be mothers.” It’s chilling to witness such brutal words from a mother to her own daughter, so its no surprise that Shiv feels apprehensive toward the idea of motherhood.

Shiv clearly can't confide in her mother and doesn't really have any female friends or family members to seek advice from, so it's hard to know what exactly is going on inside her head. She still wants to be taken seriously as a power player in the company and telling her family she's pregnant would immediately disqualify her from any sort of top position at Waystar. She's not sure if she wants to raise a child with a man she doesn't even like and mourns the fact that her father would never get to meet her child. Did Caroline's cruel words leave her worried she will become just like her mother, or did it have the opposite effect, leaving her wanting to raise the child to prove she can be a better parent than either of hers ever were?

Amy Wants To Have It All

Image via Netflix

Beef’s Amy Lau has a similarly complex relationship with motherhood. Out of these three characters, Amy is the only one whose child is actually a character in the series. Amy owns a small plant selling business, Kōyōhaus, which she sells to the owner of the chain home improvement store Forsters, hoping that by doing so she'll be able to take a step back from work and spend more time with her daughter June (Remy Holt). As the family's breadwinner, she can never quite connect with June in the way her stay-at-home husband George (Joseph Lee) does, and she simultaneously envies and looks down upon her friend Naomi (Ashley Park), a stay-at-home mom. Stressed and feeling pressure from every direction, when she speaks on a panel at a Forsters business conference, she proudly proclaims that women really can "have it all," hiding the absolute disaster that is her personal life.

Like Shiv, Amy also carried into adulthood the trauma and neglect she received from her own parents. Unlike her husband, the son of a famous artist, Amy did not grow up with money and her childhood was marked by her parents' fighting and her father's infidelity. As an adult, Amy is estranged from her parents and discusses with her therapist that she never felt unconditional love from them and isn't sure such a thing really exists. She suffers from depression and hoped having a child would fill the void inside her that her work and marriage failed to, but it never did.

As Amy's vendetta against Danny (Steven Yeun) snowballs, resulting in him accidentally kidnapping her daughter, her husband is granted an emergency custody order. Her desire for revenge gets the best of her, leading her to do increasingly irresponsible and dangerous things to get back at Danny, neglecting and putting June's life at risk in the process.

Rebecca's Desire to Have a Family

Image via Apple TV+

Ted Lasso's Rebecca Welton, owner of AFC Richmond, faces a complex and rather tumultuous relationship toward motherhood, which was highlighted in Season 3's fifth episode "Signs." Part of Rebecca's character arc revolves around her trying to get over her ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head), who mistreated and cheated on her repeatedly. After their divorce, Rupert marries and has a baby with one of his mistresses, which crushes Rebecca, who always wanted to have kids. But Rupert didn't want to, and he cruelly tells her that he does want to have kids, just not with her.

When Rebecca visits her mother's psychic, she tells her she will be a mother, which Rebecca angrily rejects to, calling her a fraud. When two of the psychic's other premonitions come true, Rebecca decides to visit a fertility doctor to discuss her options for pregnancy, but later finds out she's no longer fertile. Though Rebecca comes across as a powerful woman, the emotional scars left by her ex-husband run deep, and she's found difficulty finding a new partner, perhaps one she would want to have a child with. Her brief fling with the much younger AFC Richmond player Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) in Season 2 did not last for obvious reasons, and despite dating a number of men, has yet to find someone she really clicks with.

Rebecca also carries with her the memories of her parents' relationship, who would frequently separate and get back together every few years until his death in Season 2. She resents her father for the way he treated her mother just as she continues to resent Rupert for doing the exact same thing to her. Having experienced the harmful consequences of infidelity in multiple ways, Rebecca craves stability in her romantic life and wants a family. Though it may not be possible for her to carry a child herself, some theorize she will ultimately get together with Ted (Jason Sudeikis), becoming a stepmother to his son.

What Do Shiv, Amy, and Rebecca Have in Common?

At a time when more and more pregnant people have been discussing their experiences — good and bad — with pregnancy and parenthood on social media, these storylines on Succession, Beef, and Ted Lasso take a nuanced approach to the issue of childbearing and the difficulties that come with it. Shiv Roy, Amy Lau, and Rebecca Welton have complicated relationships with their parents, witnessed infidelity in their childhoods, and carry generational trauma that affect their own experiences with romantic relationships and motherhood.

Each of these women have a unique relationship to the concept of pregnancy and motherhood — Shiv is pregnant, Amy has a daughter, and Rebecca is infertile, but they all remind us that parenthood is messy, especially for those with demanding, high pressure jobs. These women are all successful in their respective fields, but motherhood provides a roadblock in their lives in some capacity, and they don't want to repeat the same toxic patterns they were accustomed to in their childhoods.