Succession has won the Emmy for Best Drama Series at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 74th awards ceremony. In the Golden Age of Television, the competition at the Emmys only gets tougher every year. This year's ceremony was filled with incredible talent across the board as Hollywood gathered to celebrate television's best and brightest.
In addition to Succession, the other nominees for Best Drama Series at this year's awards included Better Call Saul which just concluded its six-season run on AMC, Euphoria which was one of 2022 most streamed series, Ozark which also concluded its run on Netflix, the mind-bending Apple TV+ series Severance, international sensation Squid Game, everyone's favorite nostalgic sci-fi thriller Stranger Things, and Showtime's breakout hit Yellowjackets.
The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022, and aired live on NBC and are available for the first time on their streaming platform Peacock.
Check out the trailer for the latest season of Succession down below:
For more 2022 Emmys news:
- Emmy Winners 2022: The Full List of Winners (Updating)
- Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
- Brett Goldstein Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in Comedy Series | Emmys 2022
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins For Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series | Emmys 2022
- Julia Garner Wins For Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series | Emmys 2022