Succession was almost instantly recognized as one of the greatest drama shows of all time. HBO's groundbreaking satire about the interior politics of a media empire family and its legacy wrapped its fantastic four-season run earlier this year with the excellent finale, "With Open Eyes." Succession follows the legendary business tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as he considers retiring from his role as the head of the legacy media empire Waystar Royco. Logan resists the idea of passing down his position as CEO to one of his children, as each has considerable flaws. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is a recovering drug addict, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is a complete goofball, Shiv (Sarah Snook) supports his political rivals, and Connor (Alan Ruck) has never held any role of significance in his life.

Succession essentially became The Godfather of television, the story of an American family, fathers and sons, the legacy of power, and the unattainable appeal of greed. Succession succeeded in convincing an entire audience to not only tolerate but occasionally sympathize with some of television's most despicable characters. It's hard to determine standout moments within a show that has consistently maintained a standard of excellence; indeed, every episode of Succession is a modern masterpiece. However, some episodes are undoubtedly better than others, with each season having a standout hour that towers above the rest.

4 "Which Side Are You On?"

Season 1, Episode 6 (2018)

The first season of Succession more or less made the case for Kendall as the series' lead. Kendall is in the shadow of his father's success and truly sees himself as worthy of inheriting the title of CEO. Meanwhile, Logan constantly demeans Kendall for his checkered history, making his plight somewhat empathetic. After realizing that his father will never give up power unless he's removed from his position by a vote from Waystar Royco's board, Kendall attempts to overthrow his father with Roman's help in the episode "Which Side Are You On?"

"Which Side Are You On?" is among the most stressful installments in the entire series. All the tension revolves around the results of the vote, which falls in Logan's favor. Kendall's embarrassment at his failures leads him into a downward spiral that escalates further by the end of the first season. The episode takes a new, deeper meaning following the now infamous series finale, as Kendall's inevitable failure has been apparent arguably since the beginning. "Which Side Are You On?" is also a showcase for Jeremy Strong's talents, making it even more surprising that he didn't receive an Emmy nomination for the show's first season.

3 "This Is Not For Tears"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2019)

The second season of Succession focuses on the aftermath of Shiv's marriage to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and the increased public pressure on Waystar Royco after salacious details of the company's indiscretions are revealed by a journalistic investigation. The Roys are fighting for their company's survival while desperately attempting to determine their own leadership. The season's finale, "This Is Not For Tears," sees the family considering how to respond to the scandal they've found themselves embroiled in.

Strong delivers the performance of a lifetime in this episode, winning a richly deserved Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Kendall's public declaration of war against his father gives the series a central conflict to focus on for the rest of its run, and Logan's reaction to seeing his boy finally become a killer is both impressive and unsettling. Macfadyen is also particularly strong in "This Is Not For Tears," as Tom is used as a scapegoat for the scandal in a darkly hilarious and ruthless way.

2 "Too Much Birthday"

Season 3, Episode 7 (2021)

Succession's third season introduced a powerful new player to the show's hierarchy: Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Matsson, the head of an international tech giant who developed the GoJo streaming service. Skarsgård debuts in the rousing episode "Too Much Birthday," in which Kendall throws a lavish birthday party as he attempts to wage a public relations war against his father. Roman uses the opportunity to meet with Matsson, not realizing that the eccentric German businessman doesn't intend to join Waystar Royco; he wants to run it himself.

Skarsgård delivers a stellar performance, adding a different energy to the series that exposes the Roy children's profound incompetence. "Too Much Birthday" also explores the irony of Kendall's life; even though he's surrounded himself with friends, supporters, and an elaborate celebration, he's never been more lonely. Strong gives another brilliant performance, using this episode as his submission for the 2022 Emmys.

1 "With Open Eyes"

Season 4, Episode 10 (2023)

Succession completed its transition into The Godfather with its masterful final episode, "With Open Eyes." Ending the show with a shot of a lonely son sitting alone on a park bench in New York was a particularly clever choice on creator Jesse Armstrong's part. The series ended in the only way it ever could have; none of the characters were heroes, and they didn't benefit from their greed. Each sibling ends up more miserable than they were at the beginning; Kendall is humiliated by his failures to launch a takeover, Shiv is stuck being married to a man who betrayed her, and Roman now has an addiction.

What's ironic is that, in the end, Roman, Shiv, and Kendall's failure to work together is the result of the same bickering and arguing that has always defined them. It doesn't really matter if it was Kendall's name underlined in Logan's notepad; as their father would say, they are not "serious people." Succession had many funny moments, but the finale takes the characters' emotions and the ramifications of their actions seriously. It's one of the most perfect yet depressing finales in recent memory and a fitting conclusion to this modern-day tragicomedy.

