With the end of Succession coming in just a few weeks, now feels like the time to pay tribute to the all the folks who Logan Roy (Brian Cox) affectionately referred to as "rats," "snakes," and "f***ing morons." A stupendously talented troupe of New York theater legends and expert comedic character actors bring this show's remarkably deep roster of indelible side characters to life.

All of Succesion's supporting cast members (specifically those at Waystar Royco but aren't in the family) consistently nail the searing, absurd, and soul-withering tone of Jesse Armstrong and his writer's room dialogue — elevating the series to the stratosphere of dramatic television.

10 Cyd Peach

Cyd "The Peach" Peach (Jeannie Berlin) is ATN's senior new division head and perhaps the longest-surviving member of Logan Roy's rotating cadre of obedient subordinates. Although Cyd would insist that "Logan doesn't set our news agenda," her interactions with him suggest otherwise. She is a cold-blooded killer in the clutch, a veteran of the news game, and the furthest thing from gullible.

Her lengthy history with Waystar and her deep political understanding of ATN's primary demographic nationwide provide Cyd with an invaluable perspective in every meeting of Gerri's newly formed "What the F*** Are We Gonna Do?" Committee.

9 Jess Jordan

It's sadly fitting that the only images that one can find of super-assistant Jess (Juliana Canfield) in Succession are shots of her standing beside Kendall (Strong) as he dictates yet another big-brained-business-bro-barrage into her ear. Jess has really been there for Kendall since the beginning.

She has been overworked, ignored, and forced to take orders from people, most of whom she's clearly smarter than, for four seasons straight. Considering that Jess has been a fly on the wall for many of Succession's most pivotal dramatic moments, she may still have a major part to play in the show's final episodes.

8 Nan Pierce

Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones) is the matriarch of the Pierce family and head of Pierce Global Media. While her corporate negotiating tactics may be friendlier than that of her right-wing counterparts over at Waystar Royco, underneath her amiable demeanor lies an immovable spirit of self-protection (and self-righteousness) bit as ruthless and profit-driven as Logan.

Jones debuted as Nan in the outstanding episode "Tern Haven," in which Nan invites the Roys over for dinner at the Pierce summer home to discuss the potential of Waystar acquiring PMG. From there, she tactfully dominates the entire affair from the literal and proverbial head of the table. Nan can shoot you a stone-cold glare one moment and muster a smile as warm as a summer day the next.

7 Gil Eavis

Image via HBO

Fans of Uncut Gems will recognize legend of stage, screen, and radio Eric Bogosian as US Senator Gil Eavis: an ambitious Democratic politician who the ever-scheming Shiv worked with closely throughout Seasons 1 and 2. When the Roy family is summoned to testify before Congress over the Cruises Scandal in Season 2, Gil is the one holding their feet to the fire.

His wry, piercing cross-examination of Greg and Tom (both of whom melt under his applied pressure) and his unrelenting questioning of Kendall, while he speaks on his father's behalf showcases Bogosian's natural intelligence and his imposing presence as a dramatic and comedic performer alike. It's a shame that his presidential campaign never worked out... Or did it?

6 Hugo Baker

Kendall summed up the essence of Hugo's (Fischer Stevens) role at Waystar when he looked him in the eye and said, "...Oh, Hugo". Hugo made his debut in Season 2 in the midst of the Cruises Scandal and has been hanging around the margins, doing whatever he can to stay in the loop of whatever new publicity storm or uncontainable scandal that is currently shaking the foundations of Waystar, ever since.

Much of the joy derived from Fischer Stevens' portrayal of Hugo is in watching the character's seemingly reasonable bits of seasoned professional advice backfire on him, thus landing him in a miserable position, which requires him to prostrate himself before the Roys shamelessly. So far, the excellent Season 4 has proven to be a much more Hugo-centric affair. Watching Hugo's shameless attempts to ingratiate himself into Lukas Mattson's (Alexander Skarsgard) Gojo team in episode 5, "Kill List," is painfully funny.

5 Karolina Novotney

One can't help but feel for Waystar's Royco's rock-steady head of PR, Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk). Karolina has been an emotional babysitter for Kendall, a perpetual canary in the coal mine for matters concerning Waystar's precarious political reputation, and (aside from Gerri) the most reliable employee that Logan and company have. Ever the pragmatist, Karolina is constantly analyzing the options unraveling before her and organizing them into a sensible course of action that avoids utter disaster.

She is a constant source of logic and practicality, even when her job must feel like a living nightmare. She's a loyal soldier in Logan's army, but there's a dauntless ambition in Karolina's eyes, which has always made the character seem capable of bigger things.

4 Karl Muller

Karl (David Rasche) has been a (somewhat) trusted advisor at Waystar and a key member of the company's team of "Top Minds" since Season 1. These days, it seems like Karl might want to have his golden parachute buckled as he safely glides down to a private Greek island that he bought with his brother-in-law.

One of the classic comedic setups in Succession is a game of passive-aggressive, "No. You do it" hot potato, played between any combination of Karl, Gerri, Hugo, Frank, and Tom. All the characters are hilariously selfish in these scenes, but Karl's brand of corporate status jockeying, thinly disguised behind a veil of obsequious strategizing, is always a delight to behold.

3 Stewy Hosseini

Stewy (Arian Moayed), like his buddy Kendall, is a prince of profound privilege; he's just done a much better job of carrying on his father's legacy. He has a shrewd business mind, a penchant for biting takedowns, and unforgettable one-liners. Stewy is the prototypical, insufferably arrogant banker bro for some reason, one can't help but watch every single time he comes on screen.

He also happens to be one of Kendall's oldest friends in the world. Moayed has said in interviews that he has known Jeremy Strong since the two were teenagers. The intimacy of their bond is strikingly reflected in their numerous scenes together. When Kendall is despondent, wandering around his father's wake, Stewy is the one who feels comfortable enough to give him a little dose of gallows humor.

2 Frank Vernon

Image via HBO

Frank (Peter Friedman) has been insulted (especially by Roman), unfairly blamed, and literally fired on Succession, yet he has scarcely even raised his voice in protest. He is Waystar's resident sin-swallower, a man who can rattle off every scandal the company has faced and overcome during his tenure. He sometimes feels like the only actual human being on the show, but he sticks by Logan's side for the opulent mansions, the jaw-dropping foreign locales, and the absurd bonuses.

While Frank is no saint, he is (semi-regularly) the proverbial angel on Kendall's shoulder. Time and time again, Ken relies on Frank (his actual godfather) as a source of consolation when he's spiraling into despair. When questioning whether his father even liked him, Frank reassures Kendall, "He was an old bastard. And he loved you." In many ways, Frank has been more of a father to Kendall than Logan ever was.

1 Gerri Kellman

Image via HBO

Gerri (J. Smith Cameron) is the best supporting character on Succession and the clear choice for the next CEO of Waystar. Gerri recently showed leadership by calming the tense atmosphere aboard Waystar's private jet en route to Norway. She assured her peers that Mattson's crack team of impressive young tech moguls "may think they're Vikings, but we've been raised by wolves. Exposed to a pathogen that goes by the name of Logan Roy." In two sentences, Gerri rallied the troops more effectively than all three Roy siblings ever have.

Equal parts cunning, observant, and ruthless, Gerri is frequently the only real adult in the room. She fights with an acid-dipped blade but typically keeps it sheathed, smartly eschewing the mad dash for the throne by letting the rest of the Waystar cronies knife each other in the back.

