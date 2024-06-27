The Big Picture Succession's four seasons to release on Blu-ray August 13.

The series followed the Roy's, a family of media moguls, as one of them prepares to take over for their father.

The show joins HBO's best, and was nominated for 75 Emmys, winning 19.

One of the most critically acclaimed and awards-heavy HBO shows of all time has finally secured a physical media release. All four seasons of the hit series Succession will be available for purchase on Blu-ray starting on August 13 with pre-orders already going live. In an age where streaming dominates the charts and many consider physical media to be a relic of the past, it's poetic for a show about a man stuck in his ways (Logan Roy) to get something like a physical media release that is viewed by many as an ancient art form.

Although it's only been a year since the show concluded with Season 4, Succession was overdue for a physical media release. It is well regarded as one of the best HBO shows in history, standing with the likes of The Wire, The Sopranos, and Game of Thrones, and even has an argument for one of the best TV shows ever. It was nominated for an almost-unbelievable 75 Emmys over just four seasons, bringing home an impressive 19 total wins. Many shows don't know when to stop and run several seasons after the best parts of the story have come and gone, but Succession knew it's better to go out early but also go out on top.

The ‘Succession’ Writers and Actors Are Busy

Close

This news comes not long after it was announced that Succession writer Jonathan Glatzer, who has a writing credit on two episodes of the show in Seasons 1 and 2, is teaming up with AMC for a brand-new series. Glatzer also worked on the hit Breaking Bad spin-off show Better Call Saul, and also wrote an episode of the series Bliss in 2018.

As for Succession lead Jeremy Strong, he's set to star opposite Jeremy Allen White in an upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, which is already generating Oscar buzz. Strong also recently cast doubt on a potential Succession revival or even a spin-off series featuring his character, saying that the role he played is something he is happily ready to put to rest. Playing a character like Kendall Roy can't be easy, so it stands to reason that Strong is ready to close the book on that chapter of his career and look toward the future.

The Complete Series Blu-ray collection of Succession is now available for pre-order ahead of the August 13 release date. Check out the art from the box above, pre-order your copy here, and stream all four seasons of Succession on Max in the meantime.

Watch on Max