Real life Roy family drama continues following the release of a fake master class video released by Succession star Brian Cox. Some weeks back, Cox had shared his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong's method acting practice. The actor said he found Strong's method acting annoying, stressing that he wants Strong to relax and not be so involved in the method acting process:

"Oh, it's fucking annoying. Don't get me going on it. He's a very good actor. And the rest of ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill ser. He still that guy, because he feels if je went somewhere else he'd lose it."

Cox, who plays the patriarch of the Roy family and father of Strong's character Kendall Roy, now claims he feels bad about his statements on method acting. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor stated that he had been a little harsh about his opinions. Cox went ahead to state that he is making up for his harsh opinions in an acting master class that he put together. Thankfully, the actor was joking about the master class, which turned out to be fake video where he bluntly reemphasized his feelings about method acting.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 8 Method Actors Who Promise Never To Method Act Again

What's Method Acting Anyway?

Method acting is an acting style in which actors go beyond simply playing their characters by inhabiting them even when they are not performing, going "method" to really understand their characters' lives and motivations. This style of acting has yielded a lot of incredible performances, but some actors like Cox have often criticized it. For Taxi Driver, actor Robert De Niro had actually learned how to drive a taxi, driving around during his lunch breaks.

During his chat with Fallon, Cox also talked about the upcoming season finale of Succession, set to premiere March 26. Succession season four will see the Roy sibling go to war for WayStar Royco with their father, Logan Roy, who plans to sell the company to a tech company owned by Luke Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). In this season, while his three siblings are fighting for the company, Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) will continue on his bid to run for President.

Succession will premiere on March 26. Watch Cox's chat with Fallon below: