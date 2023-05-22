This week's episode of Succession was emotional for plenty of reasons. The current season has been about the Roy siblings learning to live outside of their father's shadow, although that might turn out to be problematic for everyone around them. The turmoil inside of the children's hearts was visible during their father's funeral, and that wasn't the only notable thing from the ceremony, as the most notorious women from Logan's (Brian Cox) life were present at the ceremony, ready to say goodbye to the man they all loved at one point in their lives. Funnily enough, one of them was played by Cox's real-life wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox.

As pointed out by Entertainment Tonight, Ansari-Cox was introduced as Sally-Anne. Throughout the very quick context provided by Logan's previous wife Lady Caroline (Harriet Walter), it is revealed that Sally-Anne was the woman Logan had an affair with when his previous marriage was falling apart. This would only confirm what audiences could easily infer, with the truth being that Logan's one and only true love was always Waystar-Royco and that he could never establish a deep emotional connection with anyone in the long run. His love life would only get more complicated as he got older.

When the series premiered back in 2018, Logan was already in a relationship with Marcia (Hiam Abass), a Lebanese woman who the executive had married later in his life. His children never developed a proper relationship with her, always treating her like someone who wasn't welcome in the family. That is not necessarily her fault, at first, because the siblings could never build a meaningful and healthy bond with their father, either. However, things would only turn for the worse when the marriage between Logan and Marcia started to crumble, taking the patriarch's life in a new direction.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Succession' Season 4: Shiv and Tom Should End Up Together, for Better or Worse

The Many Love Affairs of Logan Roy

When things weren't going smoothly with Marcia, and the conversation about a divorce became official, Logan got himself involved with Kerry (Zoe Winters), a younger assistant of his at Waystar-Royco. Due to his unexpected death earlier in the season, Kerry wound up being the last love of his life, leading to this collision of the four women he had been heavily involved with him at some point or another. When they all sat together during his funeral, it was a nice detail to feature Nicole Ansari-Cox in the role of the mystery lady who was a part of Logan's past before Marcia.

You can check out Collider's exclusive interview with Nicholas Braun, who stars in Succession as Cousin Greg, below: