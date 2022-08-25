Succession is a show that consumes its audience so completely that we're all still using memes from it months after the last season has aired. Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Sarah Snook, the series is rightfully one that has been nominated for awards since its premiere season, and now that we're heading into Season 4, there are a lot of characters who could show up and give Waystar Royco a run for their money. According to Deadline, there are 9 characters being added as returning to the next season and yes, I am screaming.

The nine actors include Dagmara Domińczyk as Waystar Royco member Karolina Novotney, Alexander Skarsgård as the CEO Lukas Mattson, Arian Moayed is set to be back as Stewy, Jess Jordan herself Juliana Canfield is returning with Kendall Roy's (Strong) love interest Naomi Pierce (played by Annabelle Dexter-Jones). We also have Justin Kirk, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, and Stephen Root set to make returns for Season 4. And with where Season 3 left off, it isn't surprising that all of these characters are going to be making an appearance once more.

At the end of Season 3, we saw as the Roy kids were left on their own after trying to double-cross their father Logan (Cox) and it left us with a lot of unanswered questions about where we could be heading with our favorite dysfunctional rich family. But then again, that is the Succession trend. Each season leaves us on the edge of our seats, and we can't wait to see where we're heading next and with this crew of returning characters, we know it's not going to be an easy for Kendall, Shiv (Snook), and Roman (Culkin).

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Succession': 8 Hardest Workers at Waystar RoyCo, Ranked

This is a fascinating line-up of characters because there are obvious additions, like Stewy, Jess, and Naomi. Ones that at least I thought were just givens like Domińczyk's Karolina working with Logan still but having character's like Kirk's Congressman Jeryd Mencken added back to the cast does set us up for an interesting journey in Season 4. Especially with how Shiv reacted to the endorsement that Mencken received and the part she had to play in it.

What this does though is set fans up for plenty of theories to work through and characters to think about as we wait to see what Season 4 of the hit series has in store for us.