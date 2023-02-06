The characters of Succession are quite hard to rank by likability because so few of them are genuinely likable. It's rare to see a show as popular as this, with most of the characters being less than ideal kinds of protagonists. Maybe that's the secret to the show's success.

Still, it's easy to recognize genuine human emotion in many of the characters, especially the Roy children. They all vie for their father's approval and attention, slowly becoming like him - on purpose or accidentally, that's up to the viewers to decide.

1 Gerri Kellman

Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) isn't part of the Roy family, but she seems to be the most grounded character. Gerri knows what she's been working for all her life, and wears it on her sleeve. Despite some troubling escapades with Roman and potentially glossing over the cruise scandals, she, of course, is far from perfect, but her head seems screwed on the best.

This choice may not be the first for many viewers, since ranking Succession characters can be a very subjective game. Still, from a fairly sound-minded point of view, Gerri is the best thing if only everyone would stop underestimating her so much. In many ways, she's more deserving of promotions than all the Roy kids.

2 Kendall Roy

Kendall Roy is entitled, impulsive, angry, and completely lost. This can often make him more likable than not, although not all of his moves are sound-minded. He rapped on stage for his dad and threw a massive birthday party where he misplaced a gift from his children. He's made some horrible decisions, but Kendall seems the most self-aware of his shortcomings of all the Roys.

This may also be due to Jeremy Strong's fantastic performance, but Kendall always seems so damn sad. There's an Instagram page called Kendall Roy Looking Sad, and it captures nearly every Kendall moment in the show; it's hard not to feel bad for him. He struggles with his demons and wants to do better, but is always dragged down by his father's disapproval.

3 Roman Roy

Let's face it, Roman is funny. His jokes cause people to laugh out loud, especially when they're ill-timed or too honest. It's easy for characters to win an audience with laughter, but Roman also hides a lot of suppressed trauma beneath that facade. Kieran Culkin brought the character to life uniquely and charmingly, leaving viewers to wonder if he's honest or manipulative.

As Logan's youngest child, Roman most likely feels like he has to jump through bigger and taller hoops to get on his good side - many episodes have certainly proven that. The great part about Roman is that he doesn't give up, even when fighting for the wrong side. Kieran Culkin is a versatile and fantastic actor but his portrayal of Roman deserves all the accolades.

4 Tom Wambsgans

Tom isn't just Shiv's husband anymore. He's made his way into the ranks, slowly making it possible for him to become the potential heir to Logan Roy's empire. While that's sneaky, it seems like Tom is the only person showing some glints of humanity in high-stakes situations.

Maybe that's mostly down to Matthew MacFadyen, but Tom's charm takes time to uncover. He went from a seemingly spineless chump that likes to bully the weak (or basically, Greg) to a very adept businessman. It seems like he loved Shiv, but lost patience for her, which turned him bitter. Some men go to the gym, but Tom just overturns divorce agreements.

5 Greg Hirsch

Greg is part-Roy, on his mother's side. Logan is his great-uncle, making Kendall and the other kids his uncles (and aunt). At first, Greg was a bit too clumsy for his good. For a while, season one felt like it was from his perspective. Viewers are also these people just getting to know the Roys, so it's unclear if anyone else would act differently from Greg at the beginning.

Regardless of his start, Greg's evolution pairs with Tom's - he went from a clumsy and tactless guy to a clumsy and calculated one. Some things are pretty likable about him; he can't seem to fake emotions, and he doesn't attempt to understand and sympathize with manipulation. Nicholas Braun was the perfect choice for this role.

6 Karl Muller

Who hasn't related to Karl's "Full disclosure, I'm having a panic attack"? This is one of the most frequently used phrases among Succession's loyal fans, and it gave Karl Muller (David Rasche) an increase in popularity. Karl isn't afraid to stand up for himself when he feels the need to, but he's simply the most innocent-seeming CFO in the world.

Although being directly connected to Waystar RoyCo. isn't innocent-seeming in any way, Karl's often childlike confusion over decisions in the company makes him relatable and easy to like. His retorts are also the most memorable out of all the secondary characters in the show.

7 Shiv Roy

Siobhan "Shiv" Roy is right in the perfect middle, a character that's neither here nor there. Sarah Snook made Shiv powerful and headstrong, but she also masterfully gave her a sobering lack of empathy that Tom likely wasn't aware of from the start. Shiv is capable of love and sadness, but she pushes it all down. Growing up in a man's world can do that to a woman, indeed.

Despite her womanhood, Shiv can be as ruthless as the next Roy. In fact, she's the one most similar to Logan and, though he may see it, his acknowledgment of it (and her) is lacking, at best. Many folks say "I'm sure she does her best" and that's how Siobhan Roy could be described - she's one of the hardest workers in Waystar RoyCo. Still, some of her best isn't always ideal.

8 Connor Roy

There's a group of fans calling themselves the Conheads, and they wouldn't be too happy with Connor's list placement. Connor wouldn't be either, but that's something he would likely try to solve with money or by pulling names out of a hat. Connor has some powerful acquaintances, but his idea of making things right is mostly expressed in dollar bills.

Although he has some redeemable qualities, Alan Ruck successfully and masterfully made Connor just a bit... cringe-y. His decisions always seem to come at the wrong time, and he is pretty much delusional all the time. What redeems him is his ambition and drive to go his own route and create something other than being a Roy legacy.

9 Logan Roy

A successful CEO that's made a massive name for himself isn't a popular title to have nowadays, and Brian Cox's portrayal of Logan Roy takes notes from that. Cox is the epicenter of the show so often that even in Logan's low moments, he manages to make him stand out. After all, a character like that is impossible to avoid.

Logan isn't at the very bottom probably because of that charisma. However, he tends to be cruel and demeaning to people who only want his approval. Even if he dislikes groveling, his cold and harsh responses to it make him almost evil, regardless of being the most powerful character. Some may call that a "no b.s. attitude" but masking cruelty with "alpha male" behavior is often dangerous.

10 Willa Ferreyra

Perhaps expected, but Willa (Justine Lupe) doesn't have almost any redeeming qualities. She's Connor's fiancée and an aspiring playwright, but it's overly apparent she doesn't care for Connor the same way he does for her. It's hard to Stan a manipulative queen, but someone might be into that.

Others might argue that Willa isn't manipulative, just using Connor's infatuation to get out of a tough life situation. Some folks simply do what they can to get out of a bad place, and this is her way. Still, in the Roy-verse, Willa is just a cog in the machine and doesn't contribute in any way.

