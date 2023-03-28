Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show Succession.The HBO series Succession is coming to an end with its fourth and final season. It’s an all-out war between Logan Roy and his entitled, power-hungry children who believe it’s their birthright to take over the company Waystar Royco. But they have ambitious others to compete against, not to mention their cold and calculating father.

Every character on Succession is shady in some way, but some are more cunning, ruthless, and underhanded than others. In some cases, it’s also the character fans least expect who turns out to be the worst one among the bunch and who poses the biggest threat to others.

10 Roman Roy

Image via HBO

Roman is arguably the least crooked of the siblings. He is always out for only himself and isn’t beneath underhanded dealings to get what will yield him the most favorable result. He’s often coaxed by his siblings, however, and is usually the one least likely to have the courage to stand up to and go against his father.

RELATED: ‘Succession’ and Other Great Shows About the 1%, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Nonetheless, Roman is happy to hit somewhere where it hurts if it will benefit him in the long run. He was involved in the big plan to overthrow Logan, even if he was the one most reluctant to do it.

9 Willa Ferreyra

Image via HBO

Willa is in a strange position because while she is clearly using Connor to fuel her own personal dreams and fund a lavish lifestyle – he also orchestrated the whole plan. He effectively offered everything she wanted if she would just stay with him. However, she could have resisted the temptation but relented to the seemingly too-good-to-pass-up opportunity.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Connor hopes that Willa will eventually learn to love him. But Willa is manipulative and selfish, only in it for her own personal gain and nothing else.

8 Greg Hirsch

Cousin Greg might be the most likable character in Succession as the awkward, timid cousin who initially seemed more nuisance than harmful. But as he proved by joining Tom in his plan to betray Shiv and her siblings, Greg is shadier than he might seem. He inserted himself in the family business, pulling the family card to do it.

While he might not be as overtly ruthless and cruel as the others, he will join whatever camp promises to get him further. He betrayed his grandfather and his cousins, all in an attempt to make a name for himself.

7 Nan Pierce

Nan Pierce comes across as a sweet and kind media mogul, but she didn’t get to the position she is in and acquire the wealth she has by playing nicely all the time. It’s proven in her dealings with Logan and the Roy siblings when she uses their family discord to her benefit.

RELATED: Sarah Snook’s Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Instead of honoring her deal with Logan, she entertains offers from the children and then manipulates the situation to squeeze as much money out of them as possible. She does this under the guise of despising Logan. But if this was really the motivating factor, she would have sold the company to the kids for much less. She might do what she does with a smile and a sweet tone, but Nan knows exactly what she is doing at all times.

6 Gerri Kellman

Image via HBO

She’s one of the hardest workers at Waystar-Royco: it’s Gerri’s job to effectively find loopholes and ways for Logan to get around potential legal difficulties. While she might be one of the nicer, more down-to-Earth members of his team, she is a fiercely talented lawyer who will do what needs to be done for the sake of the company.

She will lie, cheat, and steal. If Gerri can find a way to do something without breaking the law, even if she feels horrible doing it, she will. She takes her job seriously and sometimes, throws morals out the window to ensure that Logan is always happy.

5 Kendall Roy

Image via HBO

One of the most shocking scenes in the show was after Kendall, depressed and dejected, offered to be the fall guy for the company following the cruise ship scandal. But then in one of the most iconic corporate takeovers, instead of admitting guilt at the press conference, he blatantly betrayed and blamed his father for everything.

Kendall might not be the smartest of the siblings. He makes rash decisions and acts on vengeance and impulse. But he’ll do any of it to get himself positioned at the top without feeling any remorse.

4 Tom Wambsgans

Tom’s big move, betraying his own wife to further his own career and ingratiate himself with Logan, proved just how shady he could be. He continues to manipulate, playing the siblings and Logan against one another, likely in hopes of furthering his own stock.

RELATED: ‘Succession’ & Other Shows That Ended With Season 4

He is more concerned with becoming Logan’s number two than saving his marriage. He may very well have only gone through with the marriage in hopes that it would raise his professional stock. Tom chases recognition and prestige: he isn’t beneath doing anything to be the top dog.

3 Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Image via HBO and Peter Kramer

Even though Shiv was betrayed by her husband and embarrassed by her father on more than one occasion, she isn’t to be underestimated. Her primary goal is to become number one, and she will walk over her own siblings to get there if necessary. She convinced a woman who was assaulted not to come forward just to save the company, showing just how shady she can be.

Shiv worked in politics, which means she knows how to play the game. While she doesn’t always make the wisest decisions, her self-absorption means she’s unable to see how her decisions, right or wrong, hurt others.

2 Kerry

There’s mostly bad people on Succession, but not all of them initially appear overtly bad. One of the shadiest characters of the new season is Kerry, Logan’s executive assistant. He refers to her as a friend and confidante as well, but it’s clear there’s also a romantic link there. Kerry likely has ulterior motives in whatever she’s doing, trying to slowly whisper things in Logan’s ear so she becomes the one person he feels he can completely trust.

Logan has grown to trust Kerry, which means whatever she is doing is working. She flies under the radar but going forward, Kerry might be a bigger threat than anyone else recognizes.

1 Logan Roy

Image via HBO

No matter what anyone else has done on the show, no one compares to Logan when it comes to being shady. He will turn against his own family, blackmail, embarrass, and insult them publicly. He will use them to get what he wants without concern over how it might hurt them.

Logan seemingly doesn’t feel anything for anyone. He treats everyone around him, with the exception of Kerry, as though they are dispensable numbers only there to serve him. It’s this very attitude, in fact, that his children all picked up and emulate as well. But most notable about Logan is his ability and propensity to manipulate others to get what he wants. No cost is too much to do it, both monetarily and emotionally.

NEXT: 'Succession' and Other TV Shows Sadly Ending in 2023