At its core, Succession is really a tragedy about family, and being a Roy means being completely oblivious to the tragedy one is born into. Unless you are Alan Ruck's Connor Roy, that is. Season 4 Episode 3 of the HBO sensation was superb in every aspect imaginable, but, while all eyes focused on the death of Logan (Brian Cox) and the grieving of his three "main" children, there was a sort of liberation happening in the background, as Connor came to terms with his father's permanent neglect and allowed himself to get married despite the circumstances.

Connor has been on a roll, with "Connor's Wedding" being the second episode in which stands up for himself after three whole seasons of being shoved aside as a perpetual punchline. Previously, in "Rehearsal," he stood up to his siblings after what was supposed to be a sort of bachelor party for him became a family therapy session in a karaoke room. His speech was touching, but also tragic, further evidence of what it's like coming into one's own without love from their family. Logan dying is a weight lifted from his shoulders, proving how oppressed his siblings and everyone around him really made him feel.

RELATED: 'Succession' Season 4: Connor's Heartbreaking Speech Says It All About Logan's Parenting

Connor Was Never Like the Roys

It's curious how, when we think of "the Roy children," Connor never crosses anyone's mind. He's the sibling we know the least about, because he hasn't fit in since birth, as he's only a half-brother of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). Growing up, his trauma was different from theirs, as he lost his mother very young. (She was basically purged from the family, no one ever even speaking of her.) So he basically grew up on his own, not involved in the "needy love sponge" cycle that was the others' childhoods.

He always did seek his father's approval, only in a different way, but the Roy patriarch didn't feel at all obligated to show affection, and even considered not attending his son's wedding. Connor was also the only son to attend Logan's birthday party, and Logan didn't care at all. For Logan, every relationship involves a trade-off, be it in terms of power or money, and Connor never offered any - not even when he decided to run for president. We don't know if he took after his mother, but he sure didn't take after Logan, which makes him somewhat inferior in the eyes of the rest of the family (and the viewers, unfortunately).

Despite being the oldest Roy sibling, he was never taken seriously by anyone. His family looked down on him for liking what they considered to be superfluous things too much and bullied him for not being more like his father. While Kendall is usually seen as the "heir-apparent" to Logan, he's only the oldest of his batch of children. That's usually the burden of the oldest sibling, having to take after the parents; when they don't, they're a disappointment. Alan Ruck's black sheep character was never that person, and perhaps that's even the reason Logan sent his mother away, to prevent his future children from being like Connor. Even so, all he ever wants to do is impress his father and siblings, but no one takes him seriously. He cries for attention and help every episode he's in, and is denied it every time.

Connor’s Fatal Flaw Is Being the Emotionally Mature One

Image via HBO

What he lacks in greed and thirst for blood, though, Connor makes up for in passion for what he loves. He's the only Roy child who has actual taste, with his preferences so well-defined to the point of seeming eccentric. Growing up without support forces people to look for role models and inspiration elsewhere, which likely explains his love of history and why he grew up so passionate about politics, despite being completely out-of-touch with reality due to being part of such a powerful family. His love of history, in fact, is an expression of his understanding of his family's position in the world, even though he never really had any actual contact with the said world.

What Connor has always understood is the internal politics and dynamics of the family, another reason why he is the knowledgeable one. His analysis of his siblings as "needy love sponges" is so precise, it surprised his family and Succession viewers alike. No one imagined he was able to make such an accurate diagnostic, because we never took him seriously enough to consider how his personality really builds him as a character. We all saw him as being the weird and alienated one, but he's perfectly aware of his place in his family. That's actually what he means when he says that he is "a plant that grows on rocks," simply surviving on the scraps of attention that are left for him.

Connor being the only one with emotional maturity is what makes his performance a tragedy at every turn. Before Season 4, the Roy kids were too preoccupied with trying to backstab each other for Logan's attention. Connor always wanted his father's attention, too, but he never really understood how to get through to Logan. So, he came up with his whole relationship with Willa (Justine Lupe) to the point of actually getting married, then with the presidential campaign, and so on. Logan always knew the purpose of all that, but he just never cared.

Unfortunately for some, being close to your family is not always achievable. Just ask Connor, who was forced to accept the fact that Logan would never really care about anything he did. When he hears the sad news about his father's death, he is finally released from his prison of inadequacy. Even the way Connor talks to Willa changes, being direct and actually saying what he means for the first time. Seeing him getting married earned him a loud "good for him" in what should otherwise be a sad episode. He deserves his happiness, and, maybe now that the weight of his father was lifted off his shoulders, he'll be able to get it. Could this be the beginning of Succession's era of Connor?