HBO's Succession is one of the greatest shows of our generation, and it has mastered a specific formula that makes it so popular across a range of audiences. The story of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and the successors of his coveted position as CEO of Waystar Royco has established itself within our media, but not because we are remotely interested in the politics of a billion-dollar company. The Succession writers are experts in comedically creating tragic characters in tragic relationships and in tragic situations — and from television, that is all we can ask for. We crave connection with the people we watch on our screens, but we don't want to feel depressed, and we want to feel immersed in their world without the anxiety. In short, Succession knows exactly what we want.

The exemplar for this is also Succession's darkest and funniest episode in Season 2, titled "Safe Room." It's jam-packed with everything that makes Succession so good — from out-of-pocket moments, corporate sexual tension, great tragedy, and memorable dialogue, including Connor's (Alan Ruck) "Connor Roy was interested in politics from a young age" line and the iconic "slime puppy" from Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron). This episode exists amidst the height of many storylines — it is Shiv's (Sarah Snook) first day at the office, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is still reeling from the events of the Season 1 finale, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is going back to basics and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) dealing with a pro-Nazi ATN anchor. Then to top it off, Connor and Willa (Justine Lupe) are at family friend Mo's — sorry, Lester's funeral which is ridiculous within itself. Everything kicks off when someone is shot and the office is brought into lockdown.

Tom and the Nazi Sympathizer

One of the main points of contention in "Safe Room" is that one of ATN's news anchors, Mark Ravenhead (Zack Robidas), is discovered to potentially be a Nazi sympathizer. It is up to Tom to get to the bottom of the Ravenhead's-association-with-Nazis issue because, as Greg (Nicholas Braun) eloquently puts it, "they're the worst!" However, beforehand, Tom invites Greg to join him as he uses an employee as a human footstool. This whole scene is completely unhinged — and even Greg is entirely uncomfortable.

The interrogation then follows. Tom asks Ravenhead completely normal questions including whether he is or has ever been in the Nazi Party of the United States, if he really named his dog after Hitler's dog, if he has read Mein Kampf, and what specifically he finds so interesting about this point in history (spoiler: it's not the Jews). Ravenhead's answers are so left-field and appalling, and Tom's reactions are so on point that it makes for a shocking scene that you can't help but laugh at.

The moment is cut short when there is a gunshot heard in the building, and the fear of an active shooter situation erupts in the office. Tom virtually knocks down anyone in his way as he attempts to find the saferoom — with Greg following closely behind. The saferoom turns out to be just a room; it isn't bulletproof, and unsecured so Tom and Greg are at great risk of strange gases or attack children. The other higher-ups like Logan, Shiv, and Gerri are in the actual saferoom, but this leaves Tom and Greg to give us one of the most hilarious scenes in the show to date. As tensions run high, Greg attempts to use this downtime as a moment to propose to Tom that they should start seeing other people (professionally, of course). He basically tells Tom that he just doesn't love "ATN, human furniture, verbal assaults, physical humiliations, Nazi stuff, shooters," which Tom feels to be entirely unreasonable! The scene goes from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds as Tom breaks into hysterics and starts pelting Greg with water bottles. It is ridiculous, and a must-watch moment of the series.

Roman Goes Back to School

In one of the first scenes of the episode, Roman is dropped off at the company's six-week management training program like a child on his first day of school. In his undercover cap, he takes a bite of a pastry, only to put it back with the others without shame, and then calls Gerri to sulk after his cameo in the program's introduction video is shorter than he had expected. It is all very pitiful and funny, his five seconds of staring into the barrel of the camera awkwardly, and also just enough to ruin his day before it had even begun.

Roman then forms a bond with another member of the program, Brian (played by Zach Cherry) — a refreshing character on screen, as he isn't rich. His interests actually don't include activities that cost a lifetime's salary, but instead spending time with family and humbly flying drones. Roman genuinely cannot comprehend that people actually spend their time like this — which is amusing to the viewer, but holistically is horrible. It shows how money corrupts families and the human experience. Roman and his siblings are expertly controlled by power and finances, and it disconnects them from each other in a way that is quite sad to consider. It has become such a normalized part of Succession, and Brian's character is a great reminder of just how removed the Roys really are.

The Darker Side of "Safe Room"

The shooting is eventually revealed to be a suicide due to workplace bullying. Whilst this is entirely saddening within itself, the most sickening part of it all is in the reaction of the characters that further pushes the selfish nature of the Roys and company, as well as their complete and utter lack of care for their employees. We have seen it all over the season, but also all over this episode specifically — through Tom using Jonah as a footstool, shoving other employees aside to get to the safe room, and physically abusing Greg. In these moments we laugh at the absurdity, but they also expose the true and serious problems that exist within the workplace of Waystar Royco. The death is deemed as an inconvenience over a significant workplace issue and tragedy and is never mentioned again. The following day, Kendall finds suicide barriers on the rooftop — a Band-Aid over the real issue that exists within the Waystar Royco company, and a metaphor for all areas that are contaminated by the presence of Logan Roy.

Succession is unique in its ability to glaze over horrific events such as a workplace suicide in lieu of comedic relief, making the audience forget too, highlighting the underlying corruption of Waystar Royco. It is as if we as the viewers are just the same as them — human lives are but speed bumps in the journeys of Kendall, Roman, or any of the cast which they can forget, and make us forget about too. We see this in the Season 1 finale "Nobody Is Ever Missing," where Kendall more or less is responsible for the death of a teenager which Logan makes go away — both for him and for us. The same here goes for Roman — in the same episode, the rocket launch that he was managing explodes. His concern for any casualties is purely rooted in covering his own back, and not of concern for the lives he put at risk. There is no consequence, inquisition, or even sense of importance in any of these moments, and this is the darkest part of Succession — not only in "Safe Room," but in the show as a whole.