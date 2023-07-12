The Roy family is looking to take over the Emmy Awards yet again, as Succession has scored 28 nominations ahead of next year's ceremony. Given how the final season of the prestigious HBO drama aired earlier this year, it was expected that the network would push the conclusion to the story in as many categories as possible. Some notable nods the series received were three nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, as well as Sarah Snook's mention when it comes to the Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series award.

Telling the story of Waystar Royco wouldn't be possible without the performances behind the careless members of the Roy family. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin have all been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award. Cox portrayed Logan Roy, the former Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Royco, who was desperate to find a person capable of taking over his job when he passed away. Strong played one of his son's, Kendall, the prime candidate to lead the company into the future after his father was gone. On the other hand, Culkin played Roman, one of the youngest Roy siblings, and by far the most eccentric one.

Sarah Snook received a nomination for the Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Shiv Roy, Logan's daughter who was also very interested in taking over the company. In addition to her, J. Smith-Cameron was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award, while Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård all received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Category. Succesiion made a statement when it came to the awards directed towards performers.

Ever since the series premiered in 2018, the story has centered around Logan Roy (Cox), and the question regarding who would eventually inherit his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Royco. Even if the family was already rich, Logan's children constantly found themselves in a constant power struggle to determine who would lead one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world. To their surprise, the family would lose control of the company in the middle of a hostile takeover, leaving the Roy siblings to fend for themselves after years of fighting one another.

The Roys Continue Their Legacy at the Emmys

The rest of the 28 nominations the series received this year went to a completely different set of categories, including Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series itself. The episode that took the greatest amount of recognition was "Connor's Wedding", where Logan Roy unexpectedly died while his oldest son was getting married to the love of his life far away from him. It remains to be seen just how many Emmy Awards Succession can take when the ceremony takes place on September 18.

