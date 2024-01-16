The Big Picture The expected favorites, Succession and The Bear, dominated the Emmy Awards, winning multiple categories.

Succession and The Bear walked away with six awards each while BEEF cleaned up with five.

With this being the final year for Succession next year's ceremony should see some surprises in the Drama categories.

A serious lack of surprises made for a rather uneventful Emmy Awards as all the expected favorites took home the main prizes, with the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories utterly dominated, as expected, by Succession, The Bear, and BEEF. Whether The Bear should even qualify as a comedy is another matter entirely, but we digress.

As predicted, Succession took home the prizes for Best Dramatic Series, Kieran Culkin for Best Actor, Matthew Macfadyen for Best Supporting Actor, Sarah Snook for Best Actress as well as the awards for Best Writing and Best Directing for the episode "Connor's Wedding". Steven Yeun and Ali Wong took home the acting awards for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and only a win for Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird seemed to upset the apple cart.

As for The Bear, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri swept the comedy acting categories, while the show also took home Best Comedy, Best Writing, Best Directing, and probably Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club while we're at it. And while nobody could argue that Succession was a highly compelling series, the entirely predictable nature of the sweep in its categories made for an unsurprising evening. Jennifer Coolidge's second win in a row for The White Lotus was the closest the evening came to an upset, with J. Smith Cameron shut out for her role as Geri in Succession.

Will There Be a Fifth Season of 'Succession'?

Close

The good news for the dramatic categories, at least, is that Succession is finished now, so next year they might have a chance. While it's a worthy winner, there have been so many great dramatic shows with zero recognition, and it's time for a change at the top. The likes of Rhea Seehorn being shut out for the best female dramatic role of the last decade in Better Call Saul is almost unforgivable at this stage, but when a show is en vogue it becomes hard to stop the momentum.

Check out the full list of winners here and you can stream Succession on Max.

Watch on Max