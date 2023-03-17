If Brian Cox can count on one thing, it's his signature style and honest expressions. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor spoke about his feelings regarding Succession coming to an end with its upcoming fourth season. When the successful HBO drama was announced to be concluding this year, the internet was clearly agitated, having to lose one of the biggest shows on television since 2018. But the actor that has played Logan Roy over the course of the entire series begs to differ, stating that, while he will miss certain aspects of working on Succession, it's good for it to end before it overstays its welcome. Here's what Cox had to say:

"(Jesse Armstrong)’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s very British in that way. The American inclination is to milk it for all it’s worth. I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie. Logan, probably, I’ll miss a bit. But upward and onwards.”

Logan has been the central point of the story ever since the first episode of Succession aired, with his stroke being the event that kick-starts the plot of the entire series. When his health becomes a concern, Logan's children have to figure out who is going to become the next head of Waystar Royco. The oldest brother, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), is quickly appointed as the temporary successor of the corporate throne, but when he doesn't seem capable of running the circus, Logan doesn't hesitate in claiming his old position. The other Roy kids, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) get caught in the cross-fire, while they also begin their quest for power.

The upcoming final season will show the Roy family affected by the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). The ruthless executive returns from the third season, and he's ready to take everything away from the Roys. While fans might be discouraged to see Succession conclude, Cox isn't the only actor glad to end the story on a good note. Alan Ruck, who plays Connor Roy, revealed that the cast of the show was already aware of the fourth season being the climax of the series, and that the actors felt like it was the right time to bring it to a close.

It's Wrap Season for HBO

The Roy family drama isn't the only HBO prestige television production reaching its end this year, as Bill Hader's Barry will take one final bow with its third season. What the network seems to be understanding quite well is how it is better for a good story to end while it is on its prime, than to unnecessarily expand in until it is a ghost of its former self. The question that remains is how this strategy will affect some of HBO's other successful productions, such as House of the Dragon and Euphoria. Perhaps fans should brace for the possibility of their favorite series not lasting more than a couple of rounds.

