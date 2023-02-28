Show creator Jesse Armstrong has announced that the upcoming fourth season of Succession will be the show’s last. Fans had speculated that the series was winding down but were surprised to learn it would end so soon. Despite the understandable disappointment of a beloved show finishing its run, it is nonetheless a wonderful thing that Armstrong has called it quits. Historically, a constant problem with successful TV shows has been that they stick around for far too long. The X-Files pointlessly dragged on after David Duchovny’s departure at the end of Season 7. The post-Michael Scott era of The Office was cringy at best, and unwatchable at worst. Boardwalk Empire overstayed its welcome and had to rush its conclusion. Seinfeld was a pale imitation of its former self when Larry David left. This list goes on and on. Far too frequently, popular shows continue production long after their expiration date for no reason other than their popularity.

Many of these shows thought they could overstay their welcome by merely continuing with their established format indefinitely. The Office is a sitcom with a premise that, at least on paper, doesn’t necessarily need Steve Carell in order to work. The X-Files similarly could just replace Agent Mulder with another Agent and continue its storylines. But Succession is not a series with a formula that repeats itself with every episode. To prolong the backroom deals and dramatic betrayals and high-stakes business maneuvering indefinitely would soon become repetitive and boring. It’s a story that should have a finite ending and, in an ideal world, this ending should be determined by the show’s creator and primary writer.

As we analyze what made many successful shows fizzle out in the past, we’ll see why Armstrong’s decision to end his show on his own terms is a remarkably rare and wonderful thing.

Iconic Characters Are Irreplaceable

When David Duchovny decided he was mostly done with The X-Files, an attempt was made to prolong the life of the show by replacing Mulder, and later Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson), with new characters. In theory, this can work for network cop dramas, such as Law & Order or CSI. But part of what made The X-Files so beloved was its main characters, Mulder and Scully, who could not simply be written off the show and replaced with less interesting stand-ins.

The same was true of The Office, which tried desperately to continue its run after Steve Carrell departed the show. Despite bringing in some of comedy’s greatest talent, such as Will Ferrell and Bob Odenkirk, and James Spader, audiences could not become as invested in Dunder Mifflin Scranton without Michael Scott. It also didn’t help that much of the show’s original writing staff had departed, thus imbuing the series with a lighter, more absurdist (some might say cornier) vibe.

As a show ages, it is only a matter of time before at least some of its actors will move on or pursue new opportunities. Imagine Succession without Brian Cox or Jeremy Strong or Nicholas Braun or Sarah Snook or Kieran Culkin. It simply wouldn’t be the same.

Unique Writing Cannot Be Easily Replicated

While The Office ran through a few different head writers in its history, to varying degrees of success, no sitcom plummeted so quickly in quality as Seinfeld when Larry David left after the end of Season 7. As has been made clear by their subsequent projects, Larry David, not Jerry Seinfeld, was always the beating heart of the show. It was his exceptionally unique (and funny) neurosis and perspective that made Seinfeld so different from its competitors. While many writers can and have tried to imitate David, none can match the master himself. The last two seasons of Seinfeld serve as a potent warning of what happens when a series is sapped of its most important creative force.

If Succession were to lose Jesse Armstrong or other important staff writers and producers, it could easily fall into the Seinfeld trap of becoming nothing more than an imitation of its former self. Succession’s artful blend of satire and drama (not to mention its poetic use of foul language) is too unique to be easily replicated.

Succession Needs a Predetermined, Definitive Ending

Another HBO series, Boardwalk Empire, serves as a perfect example of a great show that faltered in its final season for the simple reason that the showrunners were forced to rush the ending. The abbreviated season skipped over the death of at least one of the show’s most compelling characters and hurried the audience to a predictable conclusion. It’s not a surprise that HBO would decide to wrap up a show as expensive as Boardwalk but no showrunner should take for granted that they’ll have an adequate amount of time to finish telling their story.

Jesse Armstrong’s decision to conclude Succession on his own terms – with the original cast still intact and no budgetary constraints to impede his vision – is the ideal way to wrap up a series. It’s sad to know we may never hear Brian Cox bellow “boar on the floor” ever again, but all four seasons of Succession will be available for fans to watch on repeat for the rest of their days. Succession will easily rank as one of the greatest HBO series ever, alongside The Sopranos and The Wire. Much like David Chase’s decision to end The Sopranos the way he did, Succession fans should trust that Armstrong knows what he’s doing and will deliver a series finale as spectacular as the series itself.