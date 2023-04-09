Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 2 of Succession.It’s widely known that almost everyone on HBO’s Succession is as bad as each other, at least among the main crop of characters. Okay, Logan (Brian Cox) gets his own tier, but otherwise, there’s no clear black-and-white, good versus evil dichotomy — everyone sits closely together on a spectrum, and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) is definitely no exception. To speak only of his general entitlement, casual misogyny, and ruthless ambition would be barely scratching the surface; he can be absolutely awful to those he regards as being beneath him, like when we found out he once pressured a homeless man to get his "KLR" initials tattooed on his forehead. And then there’s the whole committing manslaughter fiasco — not exactly his finest moment, and one that could be a little hard for a person to come back from. But Succession fans love Kendall — more than that, they think they can fix him.

While most of the characters on Succession have their dedicated haters as well as their fans, Kendall is widely adored, especially in online circles. He’s been affectionately dubbed the internet’s “baby girl” thanks to viewers who ironically infantilize and romanticize this 40-year-old capitalist. So what is it about Kendall that makes him irresistible?

Kendall Roy Is Sensitive, Self-Sabotaging Sad King

If Kendall Roy has one defining trait, it’s that he’s very, very sad, and he’s not afraid to let you know. Prone to regularly scheduled breakdowns, be they in a toilet, Tuscany, or at his own birthday party, Kendall is emotional in a way that his siblings are just not. Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) have trauma and issues just like Kendall, but they’re more guarded with their feelings and far less likely to shed a tear. Kendall's been through just as much, but because he feels things so deeply, it’s hard for audiences not to hurt with him. He has poor mental health, struggles with substance abuse, and even attempted suicide at the end of Season 3. He’s the embodiment of “sad girl culture,” which is why so many fans see a part of themselves in him.

Kendall is also intensely insecure, always battling for his father’s love and validation but self-sabotaging in his attempts to achieve it. He’s not only older than Shiv and Roman, but he’s been working for Waystar the longest and was almost declared CEO at the start of the series; by all means, he should be the obvious choice to succeed his dad, and yet he keeps flopping at every opportunity. Still, this is as relatable as it is pitiful, and we can see why fans identify with his over-burdened “eldest daughter” energy. Kendall’s vulnerability and sensitivity is endearing, and it’s easy to sympathize with him when his trauma deeply permeates every scene he fills.

Glimpses at Kendall's Morality Suggest a Capability for Change

Perhaps he's no better than the rest of his family, but one aspect in which he differs is Kendall's ability to feel real remorse when his actions have severe consequences. Sure, his behavior tends to remain unchanged even as a result of this remorse, but it’s still something. We got to see Kendall’s empathy most notably after accidentally killing a waiter at Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv’s wedding — let’s just say he was pretty torn up about the whole ordeal. Kendall is also humanized, to a degree, by his children — he clearly cares for them, despite being a neglectful father. Deep down, he seems to crave love more than anything else but is unable to recognize this, and thus he chases his corporate goals to no end.

These attributes make Kendall so compelling, as he arguably has the greatest potential to be somewhat decent out of the Roys. He’s spent a significant proportion of the show under the influence of drugs or in a state of poor mental health, and it’s tempting to imagine that his true self has been obscured as a result. Kendall is also undeniably more self-aware than his family — he doesn’t actually think he’s a good person, but it's fair to say he tries to be one more than they do. It’s nice to fantasize that there’s a world in which he’s successful at self-improvement and overcomes his trauma and addiction — even better if he can thrive professionally too. In the same vein as Hamlet and other Shakespearean anti-heroes, it’s more probable that he’s a tragic figure, destined to self-destruct and fail at anything he sets his mind to.

Kendall’s Awkwardness Makes Him Perfect Meme Material

We couldn’t write a whole article on Kendall’s allure without mentioning Jeremy Strong’s Emmy-winning performance. Strong, a known method actor, puts his whole heart and soul into Kendall, and it shows. Whether he’s simply playing up his puppy dog eyes or literally delivering the most devastating piece of acting you’ve ever seen, Strong never misses. We can’t imagine anyone else playing him — especially Kendall’s cringey moments, which he manages to make both hilarious and harrowing. And there’s been a lot of them: specific highlights include an earnest rendition of “Honesty” by Billy Joel, his declaration of “Fuck the patriarchy!” to the paparazzi, and his womb slash vagina-themed birthday party set. Plus it would be a crime not to mention “L to the OG,” his rap song dedicated to his father, which blessed us with lyrics such as “Bro, don't get it twisted, I've been through hell / But since I stan dad, I'm alive and well.”

Yes, Kendall is cringe, but he also has a certain pathos that makes him seem at home in a Mitski TikTok edit. You might’ve never expected Succession and Taylor Swift to overlap, but that’s just the power of Kendall Roy, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. Whether CEO is in his future remains to be seen, but at least the Sad King crown is safe with him. Fans may not be able to fix Kendall Roy, but we’re pretty sure that we’ll remember him for a long time once the show is over.