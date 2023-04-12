Among the many joys of watching HBO’s Succession is the visual feast its impressive filming locations provide. These locations range from relatively new builds to 17th-century villas, from the heart of Manhattan to the sun-kissed hills of Tuscany. But despite the variety of filming locations on the show, nearly all are united by their links to power, wealth, and inheritance. As we take a closer look at some of Succession’s most notable settings, we’ll see that these gorgeous locales can actually provide some insight into the show’s themes. Whether it be connections to tycoons such as Henry Ford and J.P. Morgan, U.S. Presidents such as Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln, or even a 17th-century Pope, these filming locations constantly emphasize the Roy family’s status and ambition.

Trump Tower

In Season 4, Episode 2 of Succession, the three primary Roy siblings (Kendall, Shiv, and Roman) meet up with their older brother Connor (Alan Ruck) at the Jean-Georges in Trump Tower. The restaurant is widely regarded as one of the best in New York City, having received a perfect four-star rating from The New York Times. Donald Trump and Mitt Romney famously dined there together in 2016 in an attempt to squash their rivalry.

Despite filming at Trump Tower, Succession has gone out of its way to keep Trump out of its storylines. In the fictional world of Succession, the current president’s actual name is unknown (he is only derogatorily referred to as “the raisin”) and he hails from California, not New York. Nonetheless, Trump looms large as someone who would likely be in the Roy family orbit. Producer Adam McKay and star Brian Cox have noted the Roy family’s similarities to the Trumps, most notably Donald’s appointment of his daughter and son-in-law to prestigious White House positions.

Cooper Union

Cooper Union is a private college housed in an elegant brownstone located in Lower Manhattan that first opened its doors in 1859. A year later, it was enshrined in American history as the site of then-presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln’s famed Cooper Union speech, in which he argued against the expansion of slavery. Since then, presidents ranging from Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama have delivered speeches in the building’s hallowed halls.

Cooper Union made history yet again, albeit in a less consequential manner, when it was featured in Season 3, Episode 2 of Succession as the setting for a scene between Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and his grandfather Ewan (James Cromwell). While not a terribly important moment in the show, it nonetheless emphasizes that the Roys are constantly in the grandest and most historic of locations. If there was such a thing as an American palace located in New York, Cooper Union would be it.

The Henry Ford Estate at Jule Pond

Henry Ford II, grandson of Henry Ford and President of Ford Motor Company for 15 years, built this 42-acre Southampton home in 1960. In 2021, it became one of the Hamptons' most expensive properties when it sold for $105 million. The home features 12 bedrooms, a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a spa. It was designed by legendary architect Philip Johnson, who was responsible for the Museum of Modern Art’s sculpture garden, as well as the famous Glass House in Connecticut.

The estate is the setting of Logan Roy’s new Hamptons home in Season 2, Episode 1. It’s hard to ignore the home’s ties to not only Henry Ford, one of America’s most well-known business magnates, but also his grandson, who inherited a company he was ill-prepared to manage. It seems that everywhere the Roys go, they are surrounded by the legacy of familial wealth.

Salutation Manor

In Season 2, Episode 5, the Roys make a run at buying Pierce Global Media, a plotline that might be inspired by Rupert Murdoch’s successful acquisition of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. The Pierce family, as all rich New York families tend to do, own a mansion in the Hamptons. Instead of a Ford estate, this time it’s Salutation Manor, which is located on its very own 46-acre island. Salutation was built by J.P. Morgan’s grandson Junius Spencer Morgan III in 1929. It hosted the grieving Jackie Kennedy shortly after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, and served as a party destination for Andy Warhol in 1981. Salutation’s grounds were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed Central Park. As of 2017, the property was valued at $125 million.

Junius Morgan III is another benefactor of a vast family fortune who, despite once being part of the family business, was said to know nothing about banking. During World War II, Junius served as a captain in the OSS, an intelligence agency that served as a precursor to the CIA. Junius died in 1960, only six months after hosting an elaborate 800-person party at his estate.

Villa Cetinale

This Roman Baroque villa in Tuscany was built in 1680 by Flavio Chigi, who inherited the property from his uncle, Pope Alexander VII. Notably, this Pope was elected because he was believed to oppose nepotism, but he ultimately appointed many of his own family members, including his nephew Flavio, to important positions in the Church. Villa Cetinale includes lush, elaborate gardens, which were featured in a book written by Edith Wharton. The gardens include a giant statue of Hercules, as well as a bell tower, olive grove, and lemon garden.

The villa later became the home of Anthony Lambton, a Conservative Member of Parliament and cousin to a Prime Minister. Lambton moved to Villa Cetinale after a story, published in the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid News of the World, revealed that he had solicited prostitutes. After Lambton’s death in 2006, this storied villa became available for private rentals, eventually serving as the wedding venue in the Season 3 finale of Succession.