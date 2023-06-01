While Succession delivered plenty of twists and turns during this Sunday's series finale, there was one major character who was quietly removed from the trenches. Connor (Alan Ruck) had never really cared about inheriting Waystar Royco, pursuing different business ventures away from his father's line of work. During the later years of his life, he found inspiration in his relationship with Willa (Justine Lupe), actually looking to fall in love with someone as a genuine way of adding something positive to his life. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor talked about what the future of Connor is probably going to look like:

I think he’s kind of heartbroken by it, because he’s completely lost without Willa. She gave him a lot of confidence. He’s always been this guy that nobody’s taken seriously. If he loses Willa, even for any length of time, he’s going to become morose. If that marriage doesn’t work out, if he actually loses her, that would be kind of the end of Connor. He’d be a shell of a person. I don’t know how long he would last, to tell you the truth.

When Connor was first introduced back in the debut season of Succession, he lived far away from New York City, collecting unusual antique pieces without a major care in the world. Even if he wasn't interested in the family business, he was still the first son of one of the richest men on the planet, so Logan (Brian Cox) ensured that Connor had everything he needed. After his father's health began to decline, Connor got a little bit more involved with his family, always present at major events even if he didn't participate directly in them. If he wasn't perfect, he was the nicest Roy sibling, at least.

During the final season of the show, he tried to become the President of the United States by funding his own campaign, in an attempt to pursue power that looked more like his latest plan to stay close to the family without trying to become the Chief Executive Officer at Waystar. When he realized he didn't have a chance of winning the election, Connor merely focused on keeping the one percent of voters that had claimed they would vote for him, so the party he had worked for could give him a comfortable job if they won the election with a different candidate.

Image Via HBO

RELATED: You Didn’t Really Think ‘Succession’ Would End Happily, Did You?

A Father Figure to His Brothers

Throughout the course of the story, it becomes clear that Logan's one and only love was his massive media conglomerate, which kept him away from what truly mattered the most, his friends and family. Due to his absence, Connor had to be more than a brother, taking care of Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) whenever they needed him to. While this was never directly addressed by the series, it can be deduced from the stories the characters narrate about their past. Connor took the boys on fishing trips and gave them advice about life, not Logan.

You can check out Collider's interview with Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy in Succession, below: