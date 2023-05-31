Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Succession series finale.There was really only one way that Succession could have ended. It wouldn’t have felt right if Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) got together to overcome their collective trauma and take their company back from the odious-even-for-Succession tech bro Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård); the Roy siblings will never, as Tumblr parlance puts it, “close the portal.” Nor would it have worked if Kendall knifed his way into the executive office and became like his tyrannical father in the process — it would be too neat, too obvious. Even the possible victory of awkward Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), which many suggested as a joke before it became alarmingly plausible, would have felt like a hack move. We all saw how the Game of Thrones finale worked out, after all.

Instead, Succession ended as it lived: with a mix of earth-shattering drama and exquisite understatement. The much-debated successor to the late Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is decided in what is ultimately just another board meeting, ending with polite handshakes and a group photo; the deciding vote happens offscreen. Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), the ambitious interloper, becomes a puppet king controlled by Matsson, rendering the title every major character spent the whole series fighting over meaningless. Shiv grimly returns to her almost ex-husband’s side, the two of them going forward hand in unlovable hand. Roman ends his brief flirtation with corporate power, returning to his previous life as some rich wiseass in a bar. And Kendall, who comes so close to winning the job he sees as his birthright, is denied it in the most brutal way possible as Shiv reminds him of the time he committed vehicular manslaughter; the series ends with a broken man gazing at the waters of the East River, his father’s bodyguard on hand to keep him from doing what we all know he’ll do eventually.

'Succession' Has Always Made Viewers Care About Terrible, Broken People

Most people who watched the finale seemed to love it. A vocal minority was displeased by the way the show left their faves, like Kendall or Shiv — but everyone could agree that it hurt to watch. It always hurts, at least a little bit, to watch the finale of a show you love; when that finale puts characters you know and (despite everything) love through an emotional wringer, only to place them right back where they were at the start, it’s downright brutal. But then, that’s how the show has always been: the sparkling dialogue and fascinating, fully-realized characters are in service of a modern tragedy as painful as it is inevitable.

Succession’s pilot episode is, in many ways, quite different from the rest of the show. The characters are distant from each other in a way that would be inconceivable in later seasons, and Roman seems to have a wife and kids that never show up again. But it establishes, with ruthless efficiency, exactly what kind of people the Roy family are: their caustic personalities, the way they take their obscene wealth for granted, and their capacity for breathtaking cruelty. The pilot’s most galling moment — Roman ripping up a million-dollar check in front of the landscaper’s son for failing to score a run in a family baseball game —— is blunt in a way that showrunner Jesse Armstrong would gradually move away from, but it gets its point across before offering a dare to those who stick around. These people are not like you or me, the show tells us. Sometimes, they may not even seem human. See if you can care about their lives, their emotions, their trauma.

Many viewers couldn’t stomach it and walked away repulsed. Even some of the show’s most loyal viewers insist, to anyone who will listen, that they don’t actually care about the Roys as people. (Oh my god, you’re not rooting for anyone in Succession? Should we throw a party? Should we invite Bella Hadid?) But those who allowed themselves to care were rewarded by some of the most complex and entertaining characters in 21st-century television, with each episode adding more layers and dimensions until they felt like real, tangible people. The memory of that Dickens-villain prank Roman pulled on the landscaper's son fades away as you watch him sob at his father's funeral, pathetically mewling if they can get his dad out of his box. The same goes for Shiv, whose flimsy morals and cutthroat tendencies seem so far away when she dissolves into tears on the phone with her dying father. You knew them too well to hate them, even when they do something that makes you want to strangle them.

The Roys' Tragedy Is an Inevitable Cycle

To be invested in Kendall, for instance, is to pity him for the terrible accident that drives him into his father’s manipulative arms, then loathe him for coldly firing an entire media department in "Vaulter.” You well up at the heartbreakingly tender hug with his sister in “Safe Room,” then a few episodes later you cackle and/or cringe at his laughably earnest rap tribute to Logan. You cheer his sudden, public betrayal of his father, then you watch with horror as it leads to his lengthy manic episode in Season 3, culminating in a suicide attempt. Because Kendall wants to succeed his father so desperately, you want it, too, even though you know that it would destroy him and everyone he loves. And as he stares at the water, you wish it could be any other way, but you understand that this was always how it would end.

The same is true for every other character in Succession. (Well, most other characters in Succession; Connor and Willa [Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe] seem to be doing okay.) It would have been nice to see Shiv manage some internal validation or to have Roman and Gerri (J. Smith Cameron) part on friendly terms. It would have been lovely to leave the Roys when they were horsing around with each other at their mother’s beach house in Barbados, sharing the kind of bond that only forms when siblings know they don’t have anyone else. But as delightful as it was to watch them brew Kendall a “meal fit for a king,” we knew it wouldn’t last. The Roys are incapable of true, lasting happiness, even though they have more money than the rest of us will see in a lifetime. We braced ourselves for a gut punch, but it hurt more than ever.

Some of the greatest TV finales, like Six Feet Under’s “Everyone’s Waiting” or Mad Men’s “Person to Person,” work because they feel like the perfect culmination of everything that came before it. “With Open Eyes,” Succession’s finale, isn’t like that. Even though the promise inherent in the show’s title was fulfilled, the show could have run for a season or two longer. It could have shown the toll Tom’s new position takes on him, as well as his marriage with Shiv. It could have observed the fallout from the presidential election, which a quick line from Shiv suggests isn’t quite as resolved as Waystar had hoped. It could have watched Kendall and Roman come to grips with their new rudderless lives, trying (and likely failing) to find something to fill the void. But no: the point had been made, the loop had been set, and the beautiful, gripping, funny, agonizing, poignant damage had been done.