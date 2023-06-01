Days after the series finale of Succession aired on Max, the cast members had already shared their thoughts about the show's final betrayal. In the series finale, actor Nicholas Braun—who played the Roy sibling's cousin Greg—had a fight with the one who wound up being the successor: Tom Wambsgans (Matthew McFadyen). While "still adjusting to the fact" that the show has already ended, the actor also spoke about Greg's character arc as well as the slap scene with McFadyen.

Throughout Succession's previous seasons, the story mostly revolved around betrayal, backstabbing, and fights, with the main characters doing everything—even opting to choose the vicious route—to be Waystar RoyCo's next CEO. Though the show had always featured bad characters, Greg started out to be the innocent one in the family. On the character's evolution, Braun shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Greg has always been the most innocent guy in this family, and the question is always, 'Well, can someone stay innocent in the Roy world?'," the actor shared, adding: "But I think the point of it is about his sweetness and chipping away at the innocence of Greg. You see when he’s pursuing for the character played by Dasha [Nekrasova], Comfrey, that it’s pretty sweet. And then you make that a little less sweet and romantic in calling himself a Disgusting Brother. I guess that evolution goes hand in hand with some of his more cunning and sort of the shitty things he does on the other side of things."

Greg has gone through ups and downs over the course of the show's four seasons. And while Greg's innocence has always been Succession's counterpoint to all the cruel characters, Greg grew more serious over time. The actor added:

"I think Greg has become a serious person. Not to say he’s not going to be a total idiot sometimes, and maybe always, in a way. But he’s done enough to be taken seriously. It’s not like he was constantly accidentally getting what happened in his progression."

The Fallout of the Disgusting Brothers

Tom and Greg, also known as the "Disgusting Brothers," had been the show's favorite pair. Even though their friendship endured throughout the entire series, everything changed when the two fan favorites got physical during a particularly heated exchange. Speaking about the fight scene with McFadyen, Braun also told THR:

"It was so fun. And so exciting. It just felt so right for those guys to have that moment. We didn’t plan much," he continued, adding: "Matthew’s face was very red after the first take because I slapped him really hard. So we had to go quickly, because he was getting more and more red every take. And there are a couple takes where we hit each other in the face more. There were a few more shots we both got in maybe a punch to the stomach or things like that. There were different levels we played with, and this was the one we landed on. But it was fun as hell. We were both so charged up, full of adrenaline. And then had to go home with all of that adrenaline."

The series finale gave the Roy siblings a "perfectly painful" ending because none of them ended up becoming their father's successor. Starring Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook as the show's siblings and Waystar RoyCo's potential successor, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv have all been through multiple betrayals over the past three seasons. The show's final season is no different, giving the trio a shocking and melancholic ending.

All four seasons of Succession are now available to stream on Max.