Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the series finale of Succession.Let’s face it: the final episode of Succession, a series famously modeled after King Lear and other Shakespearian tragedies, was hardly going to give the Roy siblings their happy ever afters. A scenario in which Kendall (Jeremy Strong) fulfills his lifelong CEO dreams, Shiv (Sarah Snook) returns to a successful career in politics, and Roman (Kieran Culkin) overcomes all of his grief and trauma would’ve felt unearned, unrealistic, and untrue to the nature of the show. Of course, that hasn’t stopped some fans from being disappointed in where we leave our lead trio at the closing of “With Open Eyes.” Kendall has lost the CEO spot and the company, both of which he spent decades building his identity around; Shiv has no formal position in Waystar, has ruined her relationship with Kendall, and is set to continue her dysfunctional marriage with Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), newly empowered in his promotion to the C-Suite. As for Roman, his smile quickly fades in his final shot, and it’s clear his pain is far from over — there’s a long road to recovery ahead, and it’s uncertain whether Roman will ever embark on it.

Considering how bleak this all sounds, it might be surprising to hear that actually, this was about as happy as the siblings’ story could’ve ended. As the finale loomed, two major theories emerged as the most realistic and satisfying possibilities for how the show could conclude: one resembled what actually played out, and involved the kids losing the company; the alternative saw them hold onto Waystar with Kendall likely triumphing as CEO, but sacrificing his family and any remnants of his morality in the process. Neither option is particularly optimistic, but the route Succession goes with allows us to imagine the trio's futures free from the toxic, destructive force that has had a hold on them their entire lives. While Jesse Armstrong and others have given pessimistic reads of what happens to the Roy kids, it’s still up for interpretation, and the more we think about it, the more we believe that long-term, they’ll be better off than they were before.

Each of the Roy Siblings Gets Something They Want — Or Need

It’s easy to forget that in the Season 4 premiere, the Roy siblings are in favor of the GoJo sale, having spent the last six months working together on a new start-up project called The Hundred. In the episode, they appear almost happier than they’ve ever been — they go on to win a bidding war for Pierce (aka PGN) against Logan (Brian Cox), and seem generally accepting of their new paths in life. This all changes when Logan dies, but the fact remains that there was a point at which they had at least somewhat come to terms with a future sans Waystar. And since the entirety of Season 4 takes place over a span of around two weeks, this isn’t even in the very distant past. It’s hard to deny that the trio — or at the very least, Shiv and Roman — get something they want in the series finale. Shiv spends all of Season 4 advocating for the GoJo deal, only backtracking in the last episode when she learns that Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) has broken his promise to make her the U.S. CEO of the GoJo-acquired Waystar. Unable to tolerate Kendall stepping into Logan’s shoes, she is then the deciding vote in pushing the deal through. Sure, she’s not happy exactly, but this isn’t a complete loss for her, and it’s consistent with her goals throughout the rest of the season.

Roman, too, is a proponent of the GoJo deal for the first half of the season — it’s his dad’s dying wish, after all — until Kendall convinces him otherwise in Norway. Over the course of the series, Roman pursues the CEO role, but only because he sees it as the key to Logan’s love and approval, which he desperately craves. The finale confirms that he doesn’t actually care about the job itself, even though he feels like he should. He’ll never get his father’s validation, but he still wins big by getting out of the company for good, especially when his relationship with Kendall was beginning to veer into pretty disturbing territory. It’s trickier to argue that Kendall gets what he wants, but for the vast duration of the show, as much as he wants to be CEO, he equally doesn’t want to become Logan. Season 4 shows that there’s almost nothing Kendall won’t do for power, whether it be intimidating subordinates, endorsing fascists, lying about manslaughter, or even assaulting his own siblings — it’s honestly a blessing in disguise that he loses this vote. One day, maybe he can realize that he needed this.

Ultimately, the Roy Siblings are Better Off Without Waystar

In post-finale interviews, Matthew Macfadyen has spoken about how he doesn’t view Tom’s new CEO status as a win, calling it “just another move in a corporate nightmare” — and he’s not wrong. Waystar is a corrupt conglomerate that peddles terrible movies, a criminal cruise division, and — in Roman’s words — “phony news”; its impact on both the world and the Roy siblings is an overwhelmingly negative one. Kendall was groomed from the age of seven to believe that being CEO was his birthright, and Logan repeatedly reminded him of his failure to live up to expectations throughout the series; Roman and Shiv were raised knowing that corporate approval was the only way in which Logan showed his love and respect, forcing the three siblings to compete with each other from the very start. The signs were already there that if the Roys maintained control, the cycle of abuse would continue; Kendall is a neglectful father at best to his two children, and Shiv half-jokes to Matsson that she plans to “never see” her baby. “The poison drips through” for the Roys, and we’re pretty sure that keeping control of Waystar would’ve just made them even worse — and more unhappy — in the long run.

Roman seems to have had a revelation of sorts about the hollow nature of their existences and the business in general, and in time, perhaps Kendall and Shiv can follow suit. It’s no coincidence that Connor (Alan Ruck) is the happiest of the Roy kids — his life is far from perfect, and he’s definitely delusional and dysfunctional in his own way, but he’s always had the right idea regarding Waystar. Kendall, Roman, and Shiv still cashed out of the GoJo sale with several billion each, and now they have a fresh start free of the company and their father, both of which have kept them caged throughout their lives. Whether they ever address their trauma is something we won’t get to see, but they have the tools and resources to at least try to heal if they want to. They might be miserable right now, but they’re also liberated — and that’s probably the most upbeat ending they could’ve had.

The Roys' Joyful Send-Off In Barbados Was the Perfect Goodbye

Fortunately, Succession doesn’t make its lead trio suffer for the whole 90-minute run of the finale and allows the Roy siblings some last moments of happiness in Barbados right before it comes crashing down the following day. One of the funniest scenes of the episode features the three protagonists in their mother’s kitchen, Roman and Shiv blending up a disgusting “meal fit for a king” as they plan to “anoint” Kendall as their leader. It’s chaotic and endearing — a rare moment of not only unity but childlike playfulness among the siblings. It serves as a reminder of how close the three of them actually are; due to their shared experiences of both extortionate wealth and devastating abuse, nobody else understands them like they do each other. Though it’s a delightful sequence, it also feels too good to be true, and by the end of the episode, the sibling dynamics are looking very different. Shiv and Roman — arguably the closest siblings — end up on the same side, but without Waystar to ensure their proximity to one another, who knows if they’ll keep up a relationship? Meanwhile, for Roman and Kendall, and specifically Kendall and Shiv, it’s even more dubious.

But if we’ve learned anything about the sibling relationship on Succession, it’s that no matter how much backstabbing and betrayal they put each other through, they can always come back from it. In Episode 8, Kendall and Roman discover that Shiv has been going behind their backs with Matsson after they essentially cut her out from the business; in Episode 9, it’s like nothing ever happened. Or remember last season, when Kendall played “Rape Me” by Nirvana during Shiv’s first speech in her new role, and she retaliated by publishing a letter exposing his addiction to the public? So many lines have been crossed already, and though this might be a step too far, we can also envision a world in which the passage of time eventually offers them some perspective, and they patch things up.

The ending of Succession is more bittersweet than wholly depressing, which it would’ve been if the Roys had kept Waystar, trapped and destined to repeat the mistakes of each previous generation. Instead, it's fairly open-ended; there’s a chance that the trio will one day be able to move on, just as they were starting to do before Logan’s death thrust them into the midst of the battle to be CEO. The Roys absolutely deserved a bit of comeuppance, and they got it — but for those rooting for this complex, sickening yet sympathetic trio, their endings are also surprisingly hopeful.

