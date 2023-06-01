Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Succession.

After almost five years of betrayal, ambition, and manipulation, Succession came to an end this week. The story of the Roys wasn't the best example of how to lead a family business, but it was very entertaining to see the major characters trying to come out on top. However, there was always one Roy child that was never interested in becoming the Chief Executive Officer at Waystar, opting to pursue a political career instead. Even if Kendall (Jeremy Strong) claimed to be the "eldest boy" during a heated argument that took place during the finale, Connor (Alan Ruck) is actually the eldest Roy sibling.

During a recent interview with Variety, Ruck explained why his character would actually be okay with Kendall's claim. "I thought it was perfect because he’s not discounting my existence: What he’s saying is, “I’m the eldest boy of people who matter,'” Ruck explained. "You see Siobhan, after he says that, she shakes her head no. He’s obsessed." Kendall feels ownership over the CEO position, as Ruck puts it, "He basically says, 'The old man promised this to me when I was seven.' So for 33 years, this has been his drive." He continues, saying: "Without it, he’s nothing. His marriage is a disaster. He doesn’t have a proper relationship with his kids. The whole family dynamic, everybody’s like, 'Yeah, he’s the suicidal, drug addict guy.'" Ruck went on to say each of the Roys' flaws are on full display in the final episodes, saying:

"Everybody gets clocked, you know? Connor’s the dingbat who will never amount to anything. And maybe that’s true. Kendall is the drug addict, self-destructive guy. Even though Roman is the middle child, he’s the indecisive baby. And Siobhan is the ball-busting bitch. That’s how the rest of the family has typified each other, and it will probably never change."

The argument where the bold claim took place happened after Shiv (Sarah Snook) refused to vote for Kendall as the new face of Waystar Royco. Even if the siblings looked like they would finally get along during the short visit that they made to their mother's house, their destructive behavior got the better of them, causing the union they formed to be permanently damaged. When he was locked in a separate conference room with Shiv and Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall began yelling in a panic when he realized he would not get to inherit his father's company.

The ending of this story was meant to bring realization to the Roys. It was all summarized during some of Roman's final lines, as he finally admits that his siblings are him were not serious people, and that Waystar would be better off with executives who actually understood the business after years of being directly involved with their father. It appears that Connor understood that from the beginning, given how he never wanted to enter the fight for the throne in the first place. It was all a corporate war and, in the end, whoever managed to cause a better impression among investors was the person meant to win.

Logan Roy's Legacy

The final season of Succession kept dropping hints that placed the entire show in a different context. One of the brilliant storytelling techniques the prestigious HBO drama used was never explicitly showing flashbacks, making audiences learn what had happened in the characters' youths through narration. The problem with that was how people told stories from their own point of view, not showing if they were actually telling the truth, or if it was just their interpretation of what happened. At the end of the day, it looked like Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) was the only adult in the room most of the time.

