Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Succession series finale.The Succession finale finally answers the series-long question: Will Kendall (Jeremy Strong) ever really take over Waystar Royco? It's been dangled over his head for four seasons, and just when it seems to finally be within his grasp, Shiv (Sarah Snook) yanks the rug out from under him one last time, reminding her brother it can never be him because he's killed someone. It's a cruel but necessary reminder that despite all the other reasons Kendall is ill-equipped to take over their father's company, he'll never be able to escape the fact that he was responsible for an innocent young waiter's death all the way back in Season 1.

RELATED: This Is the Only Way 'Succession' Could've Ended

What Actually Happened With Kendall and the Cater Waiter?

Image via HBO

Kendall Roy has made more than his fair share of bad decisions over the course of the series, often fueled by jealousy, arrogance, and utter desperation to be liked, but it was his struggle with addiction that ultimately led to his most horrifying act. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong knows how to end a season with a gut punch, starting in Season 1, which culminates with Shiv and Tom's (Matthew MacFadyen) wedding.

After Logan (Brian Cox) explodes at Kendall when he tries to serve him with his planned take-over bid, Kendall strikes up a conversation with young waiter Andrew Dodds (Tom Morley), who his father had viciously yelled at and fired earlier that day. Trying to cope with Logan's reaction to his attempted hostile takeover, Kendall asks Andrew to help him score some drugs. He obliges, but this would require them to drive to a different location, and Andrew is already too high on ketamine to get behind the wheel, but Kendall is insistent and convinces him to let him drive them himself. Already intoxicated, Kendall, who admittedly doesn't drive much in general, is driving a stick shift, on the opposite side of the road (they're in England), in the dark, on unfamiliar terrain. While Kendall is distracted fumbling around with the car, Andrew notices a deer in the middle of the road and grabs the steering wheel to avoid hitting it, causing them to swerve off the road and land headfirst in a lake.

Kendall escapes mostly unscathed and tries to dive back in to save Andrew, but to no avail. The crash happened in the dark in a somewhat secluded area with no witnesses (that we know of), so Kendall trudges back to the wedding and tries his best to act as if nothing happened. But the next morning, Logan informs him that one of his guys found the key card to Kendall's room near the crash site and that someone else saw him walking around that night looking wet and disheveled. The police show up to investigate, but Logan uses this information to blackmail Kendall into abandoning the hostile takeover, offering to smooth the whole thing over for him so as to not ruin his life.

Though the car crash is a nightmarish scene in itself, what Logan says to him after is even more chilling, "This could be the defining moment of your life. It would eat everything. A rich kid kills a boy, you'll never be anything else. Or, you know, it could be what it should be. Nothing at all. Just a sad little detail at a wedding, where father and son are reconciled."

Kendall Never Suffers the Consequences of His Actions

Image via HBO

Not only does this moment drive Kendall back into Logan's arms and keeps him, at least temporarily, from trying to rebel against his father again, it reminds us of the rather sinister privileges that come with being the favorite son of one of the most powerful billionaires in the world. Though he's protected from any potential legal consequences, Kendall's mental health takes a nose dive and for much of Season 2, he becomes a shell of himself.

Logan tells him this could have ruined his life, but even that isn't entirely true. If the information were to ever come out, the Roys have access to the most powerful and expensive lawyers imaginable, and it could be argued that technically, Kendall wasn't actually responsible, since it was the waiter who grabbed the wheel. There are plenty of rich and powerful celebrities and public figures who have committed vehicular manslaughter, from Matthew Broderick to Ted Kennedy, whose deadly 1969 car accident inspired the Season 1 plot twist. So would the tragic accident have tarnished Kendall's reputation and landed him with criminal charges? Yes. But would it have absolutely ruined his chances of having a career in the public eye? Not necessarily; people have recovered from worse.

Though the accident left Kendall wracked with guilt, until the Season 3 finale, the only other people who knew about it are Logan and his bodyguard Colin (Scott Nicholson). In another bombshell season finale, Kendall, in one of his lowest moments, finally tells Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv that he "killed a kid." Though Shiv is distracted with a phone call, as Kendall explains the details to Roman, he is quick to downplay Kendall's actual involvement in the waiter's death, talking him off the ledge with his signature twisted sense of humor. He even jokes, "Who hasn't clipped the odd kid with a Porsche, am I right?" To them, it's just another case of NRPI (no real person involved).

How Shiv Uses Kendall's Past Against Him

Image via HBO

Despite the effect it had on Kendall, going into Succession's final season, he had yet to face any real consequences for his actions, leaving viewers to wonder if this was a case of a Chekhov's gun that would never actually go off, but it's Shiv that finally pulls the trigger in the series finale. Just as it seems like Kendall will finally get what he was promised at seven years old, Shiv falters during the board vote, leading to one last showdown between her and Kendall. Though it's clear that Shiv's main objection to Kendall taking over as CEO is pure jealousy, admitting that she just can't stomach seeing him win, she delivers the fatal blow by telling him he can never be CEO because he killed someone. It's a jaw-dropping moment, but we can't forget how Shiv has used Kendall's personal issues against him in the past, like the statement she released in Season 3 referencing his mental health and history of addiction. But what's even more revealing is how Kendall reacts to her digging up this piece of information, first minimizing the event and then denying it ever happened in the first place. This is what ultimately turns Roman against him too, realizing just how quickly Kendall has become his father, which causes the whole deal to fall apart.

In the end, the story of Kendall's involvement in the waiter's death is never exposed to the public but still ends up being the final straw that gets him disqualified from the top job. Though there are few true "winners" in the Succession finale, it's a sort of karmic justice to see Kendall finally having to answer for one of the worst things he's ever done, even if it pales in comparison to the actual horrific consequences it had on the lives of others. It shows the final evolution of his character, from one plagued by guilt who vowed to never become like his father, to one who quickly abandoned any shred of morality he had left just to come up short one last time. In the final scene, as a broken-down Kendall walks through a park to stare out at the Hudson River, he's trailed by Colin, now his bodyguard, and a visual reminder of the crime that will continue to follow him for the rest of his life.

All episodes of Succession are available to stream on Max.