In the series finale of Succession, the Waystar Royco board is assembled, the revised offer from GoJo is on the table, and the co-CEOs are going to make their pitch as to whether or not they should take it. Jeremy Strong's Kendall declares it a bad deal. But his sister is swaying at the last second. She's changed her mind. Because she doesn't think he'd be good at it. Kendall melts down, attacks Roman (Kieran Culkin), screams, tried to flip another vote - and fails. He's lost. He wanders out into the city, and collapses on a bench as his father's bodyguard tails him...and it's over.

It was ultimately Matthew McFadyen's Tom Wambsgans who outmaneuvered him with a slick bit of corporate ego massaging to Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Matsson, the new owner of WaystarRoyco, who — in turn — crowned him the new chief executive officer of the company, and the winner of the great battle to claim Logan Roy's vacated throne.

Strong spoke at great length to Vanity Fair in the aftermath of the finale, and talked about the pain Kendall felt having been so close to victory — and having it grabbed away from him by his sister, who he had trusted (foolishly) to do what he considered the right thing. But Shiv (Sarah Snook) was right, Kendall was never the right man for the job. And as much as he denied it, everybody else knew it.

Icarus Roy

Although Shiv is torn between her brother and her own twisted moral compass, in her final moments, witnessing the animalistic nature of Kendall's primal rage as he descends into a child-like tantrum, there's almost a small sense of smug victory in her eyes — she knows she did this, she controlled the outcome, and she took away what her brother wanted most in the world. In Strong's words, "It’s primal. There's an almost gloating quality in her eyes because she has that power over him." He explains how even when he thought he held all the cards, Kendall's siblings had more power than he ever did. He said:

"It's devastating. He flew really close to the sun, and he almost got there. And then the fall is complete. And Shiv—remember that moment in Of Mice and Men, where he loves these animals but he also has to hurt them? He crushes the thing that he loves. That scene in the, in the glass room after the vote—as an actor, it was unbearable. Because it's right there. And then [Shiv and Roman] have the power to end his life in a sentence."

