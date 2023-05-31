Sunday night's Succession finale finally brought to an end a modern-day family saga of Shakespearian proportions. Among a large ensemble cast and elaborate business deals, at its core Succession is about the legacy of billionaire patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), his three children (sorry Connor), and their lifelong struggle to earn his approval. Though we've only seen the monsters they've become in adulthood, the bits and pieces we learn about Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv's (Sarah Snook) childhood serve as a reminder that they've never truly grown out of being the spoiled, yet emotionally scarred children they used to be, which is further confirmed in the series finale.

‘Succession’ Gives Us Glimpses Into the Roys’ Childhoods

Though it would undoubtedly be fascinating to see what the Roy siblings were like as children, showrunner Jesse Armstrong was wise to never include any explicit childhood flashback scenes over the course of the series. Flashbacks, especially those that would require different actors, can be risky and difficult to pull off when not being used for comedic effect, so it's fitting that the only visual glimpses we get of the Roy siblings' childhood take place during the opening credits. It's a popular consensus among viewers that you never skip Succession's opening credits, which, set to Nicholas Brittell's now iconic theme, perfectly capture the tone of the series. We see the young Roy brothers, who are difficult to distinguish from one another, dressed in suits looking like mini-adults, and Shiv in dainty white dresses with ribbons in her hair, a stark contrast to her wardrobe as an adult. It shows us the absurd wealth they grew up with and emphasizes the sense of isolation they felt from their father, the unpredictable yet omnipotent figure that their lives would always revolve around, even after his death.

Aside from the brief visual depiction of the Roy siblings as children in the title sequence, we also get small glimpses into their childhood throughout the course of the series, usually through anecdotes of less-than-fond memories involving their father. Kendall has always been the number one boy and Logan has a soft spot for Shiv as his only daughter, but Roman is his metaphorical and sometimes literal punching bag. In Season 2, when Logan backhands Roman across the face, Kendall jumps to his defense, implying this isn't the first time they've been witness to physical abuse from their father towards Roman. This is even confirmed when Shiv recounts the time Logan beat Roman with a slipper until he cried because he ordered lobster at a restaurant when they were kids. Earlier in Season 4 when Shiv confronts her brothers for shutting her out of the deal, she recalls another memory from their childhood, where they blamed her for spilling chocolate milk in the Range Rover, reminding them that their impulse to gang up on her has historical precedent. And remember that time Roman said Kendall used to lock him in a cage and force him to eat dog food?

When the Roy Kids Act Like Kids

Though the Roy siblings spend four seasons scheming, fighting, and betraying each other, sometimes from one scene to the next, there are a few rare moments where we see them actually getting along and even goofing around with one another. In Season 1, the night before Shiv's wedding, the three of them sneak away and smoke a joint together, even sharing a group hug at Kendall's suggestion. In the Season 2 finale, in a surprising moment of honesty from Roman, he suggests they actually talk to each other about their feelings, but of course, Kendall and Shiv don't take him seriously and put on silly voices to make fun of him. It's incredibly uncommon to hear the Roy kids laugh or even appear to truly enjoy each other's company, which makes the scene in their mother's kitchen in the finale one of the most absurd yet poignant moments of the entire series. After joking about killing him, Shiv and Roman finally agree to let Kendall take over the company, and make him a "meal fit for a king", as a sort of rite of passage. You can easily picture them doing the exact same thing as kids, raiding the kitchen in the middle of the night to blend together some gross concoction and forcing Kendall to drink it before dumping it on his head.

As the two youngest siblings, Shiv and Roman seem to have a bond that they just don't share with Kendall. They get into a physical fight in the second episode of Season 1, which really sets the tone for their relationship throughout the rest of the series. It's one full of bickering and childish insults where even genuine attempts at sincerity are interpreted as sarcastic, but if there's one thing they can agree on, it's that their older brother takes himself way too seriously and has a severe case of main character syndrome. They see through him in a way only younger siblings can, which makes their final showdown during the board meeting seem all but inevitable.

‘Succession’ Was Always Going to End Like This

Considering the ups and downs they've had over four seasons, it would have been astounding if the series finale had culminated with them actually presenting a united front and letting Kendall take the top spot. Roman is clearly the most emotionally fragile out of the three of them, and barely chokes out "nope" during the vote, not because he really thinks Kendall deserves it, but because he wants out regardless. But it's Shiv who can't go through with the deal, leading to a final showdown between the Big Three that reminds us who these people really are at their core - overgrown children who will never stop competing for their father's approval, even if he's not alive to give it to them. Even prior to the board meeting, as the siblings hash things out on the beach, we're reminded how childish their thought processes are about who really deserves to be CEO. Logan promised it to Kendall when he was seven years old, dangled it in front of Shiv once upon a time, and told Roman it was his right before his untimely death. So who ultimately gets dibs on Daddy's company?

At first, Shiv claims she doesn't want Kendall to take over because she "doesn't think he'll be good at it," before admitting that actually, she just can't stomach seeing him win, and even brings up him killing someone as further proof that it simply can't be him. Kendall tries to reason with her, but when Roman also turns on him, he finally snaps. He simultaneously imitates his father, screaming at and berating Shiv, and acts like a petulant child, essentially begging her to "just gimme it!" as if arguing over a toy. He even drops the "eldest son" card and finally resorts to physically attacking Roman in one last pathetically desperate attempt to win.

Though we never got to see what the Roy siblings were really like growing up, everything from their petty bickering to their utmost betrayals comes back to interpersonal conflict and a persistent sense of jealousy resulting from a lifetime of their father pitting them against each other. Kendall wanted it too much, Roman never had it in him, and Shiv let her own selfishness and overconfidence get in the way; somehow Connor ended up being the wisest of them all. At the end of the day, they'll always be the kids playing outside their dad's office, failing to live up to his impossible expectations.