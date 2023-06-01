Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Succession series finale.Though Succession appears at first glance to simply be a tense business drama, it is, at its core, the story of cyclical generational abuse. The key players orbit around the patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), established as a business titan preparing to pass along leadership of his company as he nears the end of his life. His children Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), have fought tooth and nail for four seasons in a mad scramble for their father's favor, however, Logan is far from an accommodating figure. Through scraps of passing information, viewers are able to piece together a picture of the Roy siblings' upbringing in addition to Logan's own troubled adolescence. A key point of dramatic tension throughout the show's run has always been the question: what qualities are required to be the next Logan Roy, and is his cruelty a part of that list?

A front-runner to the CEO position since the pilot episode has always been Kendall. Mired in bitter internal conflict, Kendall is constantly caught between his desire to win his father's approval as a cutthroat tycoon and his own moral compass. In a moment of vulnerable connection, Kendall confides in his sister Shiv his fears that he is doomed to perpetuate the cycle of abuse that Logan imposed upon them, asking "What if the poison drips through?" As Succession has closed its final chapter, the unsettling answer the show proposes to this question seems to be, distressingly, yes.

A Look at Logan

Throughout the show's four seasons, drips of context are revealed about Logan Roy's upbringing. Born into poverty in Scotland during WWII, Logan's mother sent him, his brother Ewan, and his sister Rose across the Atlantic to live with their Uncle Noah in Canada. Though hoping for a better life for her children away from the war and economic hardship, Logan's mother passed her kin to an abusive household where scars from decades-old beatings are revealed on Logan's back in the second season. Providing the final traumatic context, Ewan reveals at his brother's funeral that their sister Rose died of polio which Logan believed to have brought with him from school. Though these experiences clearly hardened Logan Roy into the ruthless, fearsome figure audiences are familiar with, it is clear that every drop of his personal poison has drained into his children.

Roman: A Kid in the Dog Cage

Logan perpetuates the physical abuse he sustained upon his children, specifically his son Roman. As the youngest boy, Roman appears to have taken the brunt of Logan Roy's physical violence throughout their collective upbringing. Though he puts up a flippant, arrogant facade, Roman is repeatedly revealed to be the most emotionally fragile of the Roy siblings, as well as the child most fearful of the wrath of his father. We see the consequences of this behavior manifest through Roman's relationship with Gerri and his actions following his emotional breakdown at his father's funeral. After Kendall scolds him for his moment of very public vulnerability, Roman runs out into the rioting crowd to pick a fight. With Logan absent, there is no one to physically assault him for his mistakes, so he seeks out someone who will. The moment reveals the troubling psyche of a traumatized child seeking the familiarity of an abusive hand. He has never felt like more of a screw-up and this is the only response Logan has ever shown.

Siobhan the Scorpion

In addition to Roman, Shiv portrays a learned aversion to emotional intimacy. Though she adopted this behavior from both Logan and her mother, Logan also teaches Shiv to hate and fear her womanhood. He regards her femininity in a business environment to be a weakness, and in her eulogy to her father, Shiv states that Logan "was tough on women... he couldn't fit a whole woman in his head." When she becomes pregnant in the final season, Shiv's fear that she will stunt her children as her parents did to her is apparent. These fears are stoked further when Tom ascribes them directly to her, saying she is not a good person to have children.

Shiv, more than any of the Roy siblings, identifies the cycle of abuse and takes action where she can to circumvent it. When Kendall begins to show glimpses of their father in the series finale, Shiv can't stand to be the one to approve the radiant monstrosity of Logan's shadow to continue. She cuts him down, though in doing so dooms herself to her greatest fear: becoming just like her mother, the queen to a business titan, perpetually sidelined. This resolution for her character is left in a deeply complex gray area, neither selfless nor selfish, simply unable to watch Kendall complete his transformation. The open question in Shiv's arc remains whether she passes the poison to her child as well. This is a question, however, that will never be definitively answered.

KLR, Kendall Logan Roy

Kendall yearns to fill his father's shoes from his very first frame on screen. His need to inherit his father's power in such a desperate, all-encompassing capacity is excruciating to watch at times. Promised to succeed leadership of the multi-billion dollar company at seven years old, Kendall has dedicated his life to readying himself for the position. On paper, he seems the perfect candidate, though in action he repeatedly lacks the ruthlessness and gravitas of his father. His apparent shortcomings are presented plainly by Logan in the second season: "You're not a killer. You have to be a killer," a statement made more painful through its hypocrisy. Kendall has killed.

When Kendall's negligence leads to the accidental death of a waiter, Logan Roy seizes the opportunity to spill his most potent poison into his son. Logan reconciles with Kendall, but does nothing to directly disabuse him of responsibility for the boy's death, directly mirroring how his aunt and uncle did nothing to relieve him of the guilt for bringing polio upon his sister Rose. Ironically, though Kendall is not a "killer" in his father's eyes, the fact that he is one is why Shiv ultimately decides to vote against Kendall as CEO. The tragedy of his character is that Kendall is a killer, just never in a way that is useful to those around him.

An Angry Man

Succession is often referenced as "modern-day Shakespeare," and through this lens the reason why is especially clear. Much like Shakespeare's work, Succession deals with concepts like power's proximity to cruelty, the lengths of human desperation, and familial relationships through abuse. These are timeless, universal themes that have endured for centuries; Logan Roy's shadow looms over his children even after his death. In the penultimate episode of the series, the Roy siblings visit their father's mausoleum and discover that there are spaces for each of them, thus revealing an unsettling truth. They have always been buried with him, their fates inescapably linked with their father's abusive upbringing. They have not been free of his poison, and they cannot be free. An angry man will always be in their house.