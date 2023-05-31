Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Succession series finale.Now that Succession has come to its dramatic conclusion, the answer to the show’s titular question has finally been revealed, with none other than Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) appointed as Waystar’s new CEO. While the Roy kids missed out on a chance in the hot seat, the company remains in the family bloodline, with Tom re-aligning himself in his convenient marriage to Shiv (Sarah Snook) and choosing to forgive Logan’s (Brian Cox) grandnephew, Greg (Nicholas Braun). However, as always with Succession, these alliances come with a set of baggage.

Tom Wins the CEO Race

Who would have thought in the show’s early days, that bumbling, sad-puppy Tom would emerge victorious as Waystar’s new CEO come its final moments? After his betrayal of the Roy kids in Season 3’s finale, Tom spent a significant amount of time working closely with Logan, however, it’s never clear whether the retiring CEO ever truthfully saw a future with Tom as his successor. Always one to keep his cards close to his chest, when Tom asked Logan if he would still continue at Waystar should his marriage crumble for good, Logan simply replied, “If we’re good, we’re good.” It’s a statement that seemed to provide more comfort to Tom than the audience, a clear vague response from Logan, who soon recruited Roman (Kieran Culkin) as the future of Waystar.

So, while Logan may have once sided with Tom, we’ll never know if the media king would have been happy with the new CEO. Nevertheless, it does still keep the company close to the Roy bloodline, as Tom and his estranged wife Shiv seemingly find mutual ground, re-igniting their marriage in some form. It’s the ultimate defeat for the Roys, who after fighting relentlessly to keep Waystar under a Roy ruling, lost out to their two-faced brother-in-law and husband, whom none of the three would ever have chosen.

Shiv Is Trapped at Waystar

The Roy-Wambsgans marriage has been a roller coaster in Succession’s final season. First mutually agreeing to a divorce, the couple then re-ignited their spark after Logan’s death, before destroying each other, finally having a couple of “real” conversations. The finale continued this trend, with Shiv admitting she’d be interested in trying to make the marriage work again — for convenience’s sake of course! But, when Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) offers Tom the biggest seat at the Waystar table instead of Shiv, we again see the couple spiral. As Shiv desperately tries to hold onto power within the family company, she realigns with her brothers to launch a final attack on the Gojo acquisition deal. Of course, the ever-indecisive Roy backs out in the climax, securing her husband as Waystar’s new CEO.

In doing this, Shiv maintains a connection to the company, becoming the only Roy still slightly affiliated with it. As she and Tom re-form their alliance in the show’s final scenes, Shiv becomes trapped in her marriage, for a divorce would deny her any future connection to the company. Maintaining their marriage allows Shiv to retain some form of power at Waystar, even if it is not direct. Their final moments indicate that the two will continue to work together, so perhaps there is a future where Shiv can still be involved at Waystar.

With a child on the way, it’s likely that post the finale, Shiv would have a little interest in severing ties with Tom. In her own words, the marriage is convenient. The two can parent their child as a couple (though with the Roy track record, one would be doubtful that they’d be any good at it), and Shiv can maintain a connection to the company. Who knows, maybe one day their child could return the Roy bloodline directly to the company, but for now, it remains an estranged connection.

Greg Is Tom’s Apprentice

With the Roy kids out of the picture, Logan’s only blood relation to remain at the company is his great-grandnephew, Greg. After Tom took him under his wing as a fellow Roy outsider in Season 1, the Disgusting Brothers climbed their way up the Waystar ladder, often getting themselves into hilarious situations separate from the show’s main narrative. However, in the finale, Greg backstabbed Tom, siding with the Roy kids in the climax of the CEO race. It was a move reminiscent of Tom’s actions in the Season 3 finale, highlighting the similarities between the duo. So once crowned CEO, Tom told Greg that he’d be keeping him around, a look of admiration on his face. As Greg follows in his footsteps, Tom is clearly proud of what has become of him, rising up from a nobody to a character that is a genuine threat when using information. It’s clear that the Disgusting Brothers are becoming more alike every day.

With Greg maintaining a position at Waystar, he becomes the only direct link to the Roy bloodline at the company. He’s the only Roy relation with some direct power, however little it may be. The irony of the situation is the estranged relationship that Logan had with his brother, Greg’s grandfather, a character who hated Logan so much that he read a spiteful eulogy for him at his funeral. With Greg consistently being a bumbling, nervous wreck, it’s fair to say his grandnephew would not have been his first choice to be the Roys' sole blood relation at the company.

With the Roy kids now completely distanced from Waystar, it’s ironic that the only Roy representatives at the company are Tom and Greg. It’s one of many elements that highlights the tragedy that Succession is, though perhaps for Roman, cutting ties with the company is exactly what he needed. Besides, Logan’s final days were spent curating an acquisition deal with Matsson’s company, Gojo, so he was clearly not interested in maintaining a Roy-led Waystar. With the Roy kids constantly living in the shadow of their father, making decisions based solely on his values, perhaps completely cutting ties with the Roys is exactly what the company needed.

