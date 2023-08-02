The Big Picture Succession's Shiv Roy faced unique challenges as the only woman in her father's legacy.

Sarah Snook discusses what the future looks like for Shiv, noting that the character would likely suffer from post-partum depression.

While her relationship with Tom suffers, Snook believes Shiv can reconcile with her brother Roman, forming a strange little family unit.

Sarah Snook played Shiv Roy over the course of four seasons of Succession. As the only woman within Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children, she had to face different challenges than those braved by her siblings, trying to climb the ladder in a legacy that didn't really want her. During the final episodes of the series, things didn't go the way she wanted, and she was left in an unfortunate position at the conclusion of the story. In a recent interview with Variety, Snook talked about how she thinks Shiv's future looks, even if she doesn't get to play the character anymore, saying: “(She'll be in) quite a deep postpartum depression. I think the baby thing is really about to hit in a way that is inescapable.”

Shiv's relationship with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) was always a complicated one. Both of them knew they wanted to put their careers as the main priority in their lives, even when their quest for power got in the way of their marriage. And everything changed when Tom was appointed as the new CEO of Waystar Royco, sending Shiv back to the background role she had despised her entire life. Even after trying to align herself with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) to take control of the company, things didn't work out for her, losing every opportunity she had of continuing her father's legacy.

When it comes to the relationship with her siblings, the influence their father had on their development couldn't be denied, with all of the Roys desiring the throne and putting in the work to get it to various degrees. Maybe the bond she shared with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) can't ever be fixed after her vote denied him the position of CEO, but Snook believes it isn't too late for Shiv and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to leave the past behind them. During the same interview, the actress talked about how Shiv could fix her relationship with at least one of her brothers:

"I feel like Shiv and Roman would reconcile in a way where he would be the shitty but great weird uncle for her kid, and there might be some sort of strange little family unit that gets splintered off."

Why Isn't Shiv the CEO of Waystar?

Like her brothers, Shiv tried to do everything in her power to become the next CEO of Waystar Royco after her father passed away. By joining Matsson's team, Shiv thought she would've been selected for the position because a foreigner leading a conservative media conglomerate wouldn't sit right with their target audience. But Shiv's curse had always been how no one believed in her — whether they claim its because she was a woman, or because she supposedly didn't have the necessary experience for the job. The tragedy of it all is that she was the smartest person who went after Logan Roy's legacy.

