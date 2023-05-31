Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for the series finale of SuccessionSuccession has stayed true to its name and has officially crowned a new king of the castle with an all-new CEO for Waystar Royco. In the explosive cutthroat series finale, we see a vast collection of betrayal, heartache, and acceptance. This chain of events concludes with the massive media conglomerate of Waystar Royco being owned by a non-Roy family member for the first time in history. Since this is the reveal that the Emmy-winning show has been building towards for four seasons, we're gonna go ahead and give one more spoiler warning before we go into detail about what the new management means for the company.

Still here? Okay, let's party.

Meet Tom Wambsgans, the New CEO of Waystar Royco

That's right! Even after years of controversy from the Cruises department and a looming divorce from his wife Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) is the new CEO of Waystar Royco. It's almost funny to think that there was a time when Tom thought he was on the chopping block after the potential merger with GoJo, only for that to be quickly averted after dinner with GoJo owner Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Not only was Tom's firing averted, but he even managed to convince Lukas that he should be CEO instead of his wife Shiv, with whom Lukas had a prior understanding. Tom's confidant, Roy cousin Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) relays this information to the Roy siblings, who begin enacting a new plan to block the GoJo deal from happening.

When he realizes the secret is out, Tom tells this information to Shiv, who is understandably pissed off that her soon-to-be ex-husband would stab her in the back like this. That being said, Shiv stays true to her name at the worst possible time, choosing to stab her two brothers in the back right as the historic vote for the GoJo deal is taking place. She's the deciding vote, and she ultimately decides to side with Tom rather than honor her deal with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). Tom may technically be a Roy family member, but he's only bound to the family by marriage, not by blood.

Lukas Matsson Is the Real Winner of 'Succession'

In a show packed to the brim with deplorable people, it's impressive that Lukas Matsson is able to fit the bill as an antagonist. While the claims that he "killed" Logan seem to be a case of hyperbole from Kendall, he still represents a significant threat to the Roy family. What seemed like a mutually profitable merger before turned into a justified nightmare, as Lukas is almost certainly going to cut the Roy family (sans Shiv since she's likely going to remain married to Tom) out of the company entirely. That's not to say Lukas Matsson doesn't have problems of his own. While Waystar Royco has a plethora of ethical issues that they've swept under the rug, Lukas also has sexually harassed a high-ranking employee of his named Ebba (Eili Harboe), who is even extorting Lukas with the threat of going public with the damning evidence. Not to mention, Lukas Matsson also has a tough time keeping his mouth shut, wanting to keep his "cool tech bro" persona alive and well on social media despite being a multi-billionaire (sound familiar?)

The series finale shows audiences a side of Lukas Matsson they hadn't really seen before. One that is frantic and scared, telling his troops to get on the phones and start making calls after hearing from Tom that their takeover plans have leaked to the Roys. Turns out, that concern wasn't warranted, as the deciding vote with Shiv goes straight towards Matsson's intentions. With that, after signing a piece of paper and taking a picture with a very pissed-off Roman Roy, Lukas Matsson is in full control of the biggest media conglomerate on the planet.

Tom Is Making Big Changes to Waystar Royco's Leadership

Upon their triumphant victory over the Roy siblings, Tom is already beginning to make big changes to the hierarchy at the company. For the longest time, practically since the series began, the leadership of Waystar Royco mainly consisted of Vice-Chairman Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman), Chief Financial Officer Karl Muller (David Rasche), General Council Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron), and Senior Communication Vice President Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens). Now that Tom is in charge, he's going to be shaking up the dynamic quite a bit.

For starters, Tom says he's just going to get rid of Frank and Karl entirely. Despite them being some of the hardest working and respected employees of the company, Tom thinks that they're far past their prime, and it would be better to cut them out entirely. Earlier in the day, Waystar Royco Head of PR Karolina Novotney (Damara Dominczyk) not-so-subtly hinted towards Shiv that she wants Hugo's job. Shiv may not be the shot-caller anymore, but Tom clearly has the same idea, seeming much more interested in Karolina taking over rather than Hugo, who sided firmly with Kendall leading up to the finale. Tom also seems keen on keeping Gerri around, despite her being fired and repeatedly sexually harassed by Roman.

What About Greg?

That only leaves Greg, who just hours earlier, got into a physical fight with Tom after learning the Roy cousin leaked the CEO plan. Greg and Tom have been a dynamic duo since the show's inception. What started as an obviously parasitic and abusive partnership has somehow blossomed into a legitimate friendship, if friendships can exist in this cutthroat world. Tom relies on Greg for all of his needs and consistently uses him to dump his regular problems on. Now that the Roys are out of the picture, this would potentially mean that Tom no longer has any use for Tom.

On the other hand, Greg could also be interpreted as a potential liability as he has all the dirt on Tom which could mean big repercussions for the company. Be it for his own personal gain or a surprisingly soft spot for the naive cousin, Tom says he'll keep Greg on board, even though his pay will be reduced and Lukas Matsson still hates him.

Tom Is Finally the Dominant Member of His and Shiv's Marriage

Tom has largely been a passive member of the Roy family, especially when it comes to his marriage to Shiv. He has consistently done whatever she wanted and desired, even reluctantly agreeing to an open marriage on their wedding night. One of the most powerful visuals of the series finale is undoubtedly Tom and Shiv's last scene. Tom simply offers her his hand, and she reluctantly accepts, indicating that they'll still stay together, but this will now strictly be a marriage of convenience rather than one of love. An end that is equal parts tragic as it is ambitious.