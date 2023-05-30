Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Succession.

The question of just which of the Roy children would win the corporate game of thrones, and take over the CEO position of WaystarRoyco has finally been answered and it's... none of them? Succession's series finale delivered in brutality and then some as the underdog walked away with the crown, and according to the series creator, it had been in the works for quite some time.

Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans played his cards right, and in doing so, earned the trust of Alexander Skarsgård's vile Lukas Matsson, and was appointed the new CEO of WaystarRoyco, now owned by GoJo. Ultimately, it was Tom's sniveling desire to people-please that ended up winning over Matsson. And in a delicious slice of irony pie, Tom's wife Shiv (Sarah Snook) unwittingly gave Matsson the green light to approach him when she told him that “Tom will suck the biggest dick in the room." And so it is proven when Matsson meets with Tom over dinner the next night, Tom doesn't even try to stop Matsson when he suggests wanting to sleep with Shiv, he's sealed the deal, becoming the successor the title promised.

While in practice the deal will likely involve, by Matsson’s own admissions, a lot of dirty work with very little input, Tom is thrilled to take the crown. According to series creator Jesse Armstrong, it was a natural choice, as he explained in the 'Controlling the Narrative' featurette which aired alongside the finale. Tom's lack of ego and fondness for deference while chasing power made him the ideal foil for Matsson.

Tom Knows What Makes Him Powerful

Armstrong said:

“The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now. Even though he’s not exactly the most powerful monarch you’ll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around.”

McFadyen, for his part, found out the conclusion after the fourth episode , and in signing off from the series, he praised Armstrong for the work he'd done on the series while confessing a mixture of emotions. "It was very sad. There’s a sort of relief of finishing as well, because it’s been a long time, and you can’t play the same part forever," he said. "I don’t want to, and nobody does. But it’s been six years, and lots of really, really, really talented, lovely people. It’s a dream job, and Jesse is a lovely guy."

The entirety of Succession is streaming now on Max. You can watch the inside the episode featurette for the finale down below.