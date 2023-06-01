Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for the series finale of Succession.It's official. HBO's Succession is finally over, yet there are still quite a few questions that remain following the Emmy-winning show's explosive series finale. The epic conclusion is bound to be a contentious end to the beloved series, which isn't unusual for series finales of massive shows. HBO's Barry is going through the same thing, and while reception to the Succession finale has been generally positive, it's impossible to deny that some big questions are left after the conclusion — questions so big that it almost feels like the fourth season being the end is relatively premature and the complex characters of this series have more stories to tell.

Will Jeryd Mencken Block the Waystar Royco Merger?

One of the most controversial decisions made by Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) was to call the recent presidential election for far-right conservative candidate Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk). The move was considered controversial by both insiders at the company and opponents to Mencken's candidacy, but the reasoning behind naming him as president was to serve the Roys' business aspirations. Roman thought he had an understanding with the future president that, should he be elected, he would block the takeover of Waystar Royco by rival company GoJo, and its billionaire playboy owner, Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

However, after a conversation with Matsson and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), it appeared that Mencken may consider approving the deal should the newly owned version of Waystar Royco have an American CEO. Matsson agrees, but it turns out he doesn't want Shiv to be in charge and instead chooses her estranged husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), to fill the role at the newly-established Waystar under GoJo.

When last we saw Mencken, it seemed like he would be receptive to approving the deal. However, he also seems prone to flip-flopping and denying the deal. It ultimately would come down to what option assists Mencken in his aspirations. As we've seen in real-life examples, such as the deal for Microsoft to acquire Activision-Blizzard, these processes of major business unions take a lot of time and can change on a dime.

Will Jeryd Mencken Even Become President?

Though perhaps we're jumping to conclusions, as maybe we should ask if Jeryd Mencken will even become the President of the United States. The reason behind ATN News calling the election for Mencken wasn't controversial simply because of Mencken's radical policies; it was controversial because the call was made after a fire at a voting center led to many votes getting destroyed. Those votes could have very well changed the tide of the election, and it presents an example of possible election interference.

It didn't take long for criticism to be hurled at Waystar Royco and nation-wide protests to begin. Roman Roy even became involved in this process by hurling obscenities at the protestors in person. It's never exactly clear if the controversial declaration of Mencken is being considered seriously by the U.S. Government, but if it is, then a recount could lead to big implications for Waystar Royco. This would be made even worse if word gets out that Roman and Waystar Royco were in direct collusion with the presidential candidate.

What Will Happen to the Victims of Waystar Royco's Scandals?

In the series finale's climax, the subject of Kendall's role in the death of a young waiter from Season 1 rears its ugly head again. When Shiv confronts Kendall on it during the biggest vote of their lives, this time Kendall claims he made the whole thing up. Shiv and Roman aren't buying it, leading to a shouting match between Kendall and his two seditious siblings. He does all of this in a non-sound-proof room, so it's somewhat likely that others standing outside may have heard Kendall discuss his role in a possible manslaughter case. It's doubtful that Shiv cared about the death and instead used it as justification to make her contentious decision, but it's strange that the family of that boy may not find closure.

Even more significant is the scandal between Roman and estranged employee Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron). Gerri's role was remarkably reduced in the last few episodes of the show, with the fan-favorite character having only a few lines of dialogue. Still, the implications of what she's in possession of seem pretty significant, having plenty of sexually explicit photos sent to her from Roman. That damning case of sexual harassment could very well bring a significant shadow over the company, yet it is barely mentioned for the last few hours of the series.

Finally, there's also the case of sexual deviancy between Lukas Matsson and his head of communications, Ebba (Eili Harboe). In the episode titled "Tailgate Party," it's revealed that Ebba has threatened legal action against Matsson for his acts of sexual harassment against her. This extortion is no secret, with Matsson himself even openly admitting that he hates the woman and would fire her if she weren't blackmailing him. All three of these examples are cases that could bring down the entire company, yet they seem like they will fade into obscurity like the Roy siblings who now have no control over the company.

Will Connor and Willa's Relationship Endure?

A surprisingly minor element of the show in Season 4 was the relationship between Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe). Their relationship has been rocky from the start, with the much younger Willa not exactly comfortable marrying someone she doesn't love. That proves to be a minor speed bump as the two get married on the same day as Connor's father, Logan (Brian Cox), died.

Since that point, they've mainly resided in the background of the series, while Connor's siblings focus on the business future of Waystar Royco. It's not until the final episode that we hear more about their relationship, which already seems to be crumbling. While Connor will potentially go out of the country as an ambassador for Mencken, Willa will instead stay in the States to focus on her playwriting career. A fairly early long-distance relationship, which does admittedly feel consistent considering Willa largely views her relationship with Connor as a marriage of convenience. Still, we may not ever see how it inevitably ends.

Will Tom Honor His Word to Greg?

The big winner of Succession is undoubtedly Tom, who is now the head honcho of Waystar Royco as it's newly appointed CEO. This gives him ultimate power over the fate of many employees, and he's already beginning to map things out. Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman), Karl Muller (David Rasche), and Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens) are all on the chopping block, but Tom does say he'll keep Gerri on despite her being fired by Roman.

That only leaves Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), Tom's loyal assistant who only just hours ago got into a slapping match with Tom after he leaked the news of a new CEO to the Sibs. Tom has consistently used Greg as a lackey to push himself up the ladder of success at the company. Knowing full well that Greg betrayed him and is despised by Matsson, one would expect Tom just to cut Greg out entirely. After all, the cousin to the Roy family doesn't really serve any use to him anymore.

However, Tom shockingly says that he's going to use his capital to keep Greg on. His pay may be reduced and Matsson may still hate him, but Tom does claim that he'll still be able to keep Greg employed and in his holster. Still, these are just words as of now and may be just a feigned attempt at friendship to keep the naive Greg out of his hair before he fires him.

What Will Kendall Do Now?

Two of the three main Roy siblings seem to have a fairly definitive fate. Shiv will likely stay married to Tom, seeing his new role as CEO as leverage that she can't do. Roman, now seemingly armed with the knowledge that he's a bad person, will also probably leave his life of business behind for good and do something else. That leaves Kendall, who by far has the most ambiguous ending of all.

The role of head of the company now ripped from his clutches, Kendall gets an ending that seems like it was ripped straight from The Sopranos, cutting to black while he sits on a bench. Will he pursue a new business venture? Will he relapse into drug addiction? Will he ever reconcile with Rava (Natalie Gold) and his children? Are his siblings now dead to him after Shiv's betrayal? All of these questions may never be answered, and maybe that's for the best in this reprehensible businessman's tragic end.

