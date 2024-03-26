The Big Picture A new Funko Pop collection based on Succession characters is now available for pre-order, including Roman, Kendall, and Shiv Roy.

Surprisingly, Tom Wambsgans is not included in the collection, while Greg makes the cut.

Shipments of the new Succession Funkos will start rolling out on April 1.

The final season of Succession premiered more than a year ago, as the Roy family ultimately decided who would be the next CEO of Waystar Royco, Logan (Brian Cox) died in the heart-stopping third episode. And now, a new collection of Funko Pops based on the popular HBO series will allow viewers to own mini versions of their favorite characters from the Jesse Armstrong-created show. While it's common for the vinyl figure company to release collections based on the latest summer blockbusters, seeing a Funko Pop collection for the adult drama about a media corporation is refreshing.

The collection will include Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), with the siblings always desperate to come out on top as the heirs to Waystar Royco. Kendall will be depicted in the outfit he wore during the Season 3 episode "Too Much Birthday," when tensions were high between the members of the Roy family. On the other hand, the figures based on Roman and Shiv will sport more business-oriented looks.

Surprisingly, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) won't be featured in the collection, which is already available for pre-order on Amazon and Funko's official website. In the series finale, Tom became the CEO of Waystar Royco, shocking everyone. But while Tom took a back seat this time around, his awkward assistant, Greg (Nicholas Braun), will be a part of the Funko Pop collection. Shipments are set to begin rolling out on April 1, giving collectors plenty of time to decide which members of the Roy family they'd like to add to their Funko Pop roster.

The Legacy of 'Succession'

Every subsequent season of Succession seemed to generate more anticipation than the previous one. While the series went through a series of changes over the years, it managed to keep audiences engaged while viewers tried to figure out who would become the next leader of Waystar Royco and the ever-unfolding drama of the wealthy elites. There's no denying that Succession is as beloved as other HBO classics, such as The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

Succession The Roy family is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. Release Date June 3, 2018 Creator Jesse Armstrong Cast Brian Cox , Kieran Culkin , Nicholas Braun , Matthew Macfadyen , Alan Ruck , J. Smith-Cameron Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

