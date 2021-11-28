Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show Succession.Succession is a constant pendulum swing between comedy and drama. HBO's series on an elite media mogul family and the internal strife for power that drives them is full of high stakes but also wickedly dark humor. The children of patriarch Logan Roy rip each other to shreds in the pursuit of gaining favor with their equally tyrannical father, who often saves his best burns for his children, resulting in some of the funniest Succession moments.

Sometimes the show's humor is unintentional, and other times it's wildly explicit. Often it involves cousin Greg Hirsch and Roy-in-law Tom Wambsgans trying to outdo one another in their outsider quest to be part of the dysfunctional family.

10 Roman Roy Smelling His Armpit

Of all the Roy children, Roman was always the most loyal to his father. This started to prove its worth in season 3, and eventually became useless in season 4 – but during season 1, Roman was still on the fence about whether he sided more with his brother or father. During a tense meeting between Logan and Kendall in the latter's attempt to garner the necessary votes to oust his dad from power, Roman was initially on board with his brother's plan.

It only took one cutting line from his father on Roman "smelling his underarm" for his son to reverse course and come back to Logan's side. It's a funny, if not a little bit of a sad moment that highlighted how little power Roman had as a character in Succession then.

9 Walmart Mussolini

The Roys usually dominate the verbal-sparring matches in the show, but sometimes peripheral characters get their shot at one-liner glory. Such was the case when former Roy ally Rhea Jarrell calls a Waystar Royco news anchor "Walmart Mussolini" because of his far-right-wing views and bombastic television energy.

This funny line from the usually straight-laced Rhea and her entry into the sarcastic fray elicited laughter from Succession fans. She wouldn't have many other chances to show off her quips, as she'd have to take the brunt of the cruises scandal as the face of Waystar.

8 Tom Wambsgans Eats Logan Roy's Chicken

As an outsider who married into the Roy family, Tom Wambsgans constantly has to fight for his place among the rest of his in-laws. Tom is usually clamoring for power table scrapes, but in a hilarious display of confidence in season 2, Tom takes food off of his father-in-law's plate.

As Tom slides his sunglasses back on his head, gets up, and walks away, even his wife Shiv is shocked at her husband's grab at authority. Logan certainly wasn't amused, making the funny scene in Succession even more hilarious, and Wambsgans even more likable (weirdly enough).

7 Logan and Ewan Roy's Brotherly Love

Few have known Logan longer than his estranged brother, Ewan. Ewan and Logan don't share many scenes, but they are at each other's throats when they do. Ewan has a hatred for his brother's life and will tell anyone within earshot how he feels about Logan Roy.

This is best defined when he gives his opinion on Logan's power in media and answers with a remark about "the Logan Roy School of Journalism" which is shockingly violent for someone who considers himself a peaceful man. His cutting but funny remarks highlight the stark difference between the two siblings, with Ewan clearly believing that his brother's empire and greed have ruined the world.

6 Greg Hirsch Sues Greenpeace

Greg reaches a new low after his grandfather tells him he is giving his inheritance to Greenpeace. Proving yet again that he's not the smartest character in Succession, he decides to seek out legal counsel on the various ways he can "lovingly" sue his grandfather to change his mind. He eventually settles on suing Greenpeace over their alleged promotion of a negative comment about him on their website.

The situation leads to some of the funniest moments of season 3, especially when Greg is hoisted in the air by attendees to a conservative conference as a "hero" for suing the progressive organization. Later, he references his ongoing effort against Greenpeace while flirting with royalty, embarrassing himself further and hopefully getting audiences to laugh.

5 The Tern Haven Dinner

One of Succession's best moments takes place in Tern Haven, or the Pierces' "funny little house," as matriarch Nan calls it, is where the Roys and the Pierces do a verbal battle over the former potentially buying the latter's left-leaning media company. The scene is a battle of political niceties and, to some extent, ideologies, as the Pierces represent the liberal counterpoint to the right-wing Roys.

There are plenty of one-on-one battles to be enjoyed in this scene, particularly Connor Roy's infantile attack on the Pierces' progressive policies after having a few of the appropriately named "break bumper" cocktails.

4 Connor Roy's Run for President

Image via HBO

The way Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy makes his lack of self-awareness hilarious. For example, in season 3, when his family exerts their power by holding camp in their suite to pick the next president, Connor uses throat-clearing grunts to make a case for why he should be in the running.

Once his father acknowledges him, Connor's campaign is ripped apart by his siblings for all the reasons he wouldn't win, with the defeat sealed by Greg's plea for Logan not to "crown, or make, Connor president." Now, Connor is desperately holding on to his 1% of the vote, willing to throw millions of dollars away to be part of the "conversation." It would be even funnier if it wasn't so sad.

3 Greg Hirsch's Wardrobe Malfunction

Cousin Greg Hirsch is the most clueless character on Succession, but he also serves as the audience's point-of-view into the exclusive world of his great-uncle's and cousins' world-controlling wealth. So when Greg feels pain, the audience does too. This happens right in the pilot when Greg enjoys a joint before starting his shift as a costumed mascot at one of his family's theme parks.

It doesn't take long for the park's youngest visitors to begin bullying Greg until he becomes sick and vomits through every orifice of his costume. It's an apt introduction to a character who dials up the absurdity in nearly every episode henceforth.

2 "We Didn't Get You From a Hyena Farm"

Logan has the uncanny ability to know exactly what to say to his children to hurt them the deepest. Sometimes it's around dirty little secrets; other times he goes after their physical features and mannerisms. Roman Roy uses humor to shadow his insecurities, so when he laughs in front of his family, he usually hides a more profound feeling.

In season 2, as the Roys prepare to go into battle against the Pierces, one of Logan Roy's best moments cuts him down with the line, "Romulus, when you laugh, please do it in the same volume as everyone else. We didn't get you from a hyena farm."

1 Kendall's Rap

In the pilot, Kendall Roy appears to be next in line to the throne. But by the end of that episode, it's apparent what his father thinks of that proposition. Throughout the next two seasons, Kendall oscillates between trying to overthrow his father for control of the company and attempting to get back in his good graces.

At the very top of Succession's funniest scenes, Kendall's rap at an important company event is an encapsulation of his complete ignorance toward his own buffoonery. The scene is a testament to actor Jeremy Strong's acting abilities.

NEXT: The Best Episodes of 'Succession', Ranked