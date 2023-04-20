Succession has always been intrinsically tied to modern times. It’s part of the show’s realism and why it's able to subtly tackle so many pertinent issues of late-stage capitalism and the current state of Americana. Season 1 was taking place basically concurrently with when it aired. Though show creator Jesse Armstrong has explicitly stated the exact timeline is a little wonky, there are plenty of ways to get a general sense of when things are taking place.

RELATED: Remember When Roman Roy Had a Wife and Kid? Neither Does 'Succession'

Setting the Stage

Image via HBO

While it’s hard to make a case for the exact start date of Succession, at the very least Season 1 is taking place in 2018. The show started in June 2018, but the first episode of the show revolves around Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) 80th birthday in October 2018. So that’s where the show starts but where does it go from there? That’s a bit harder to tell.

If we continue using birthdays, we don’t see Logan celebrate one again until the Season 4 opener. We don’t get clued in on what age he’s turning, though. So all we can draw from this is that it’s been at least one year since the start of Season 1, but if we look at some other events we can help to narrow down the timeframe more. For one, the time skips between seasons are usually relatively short. Season 2 picks up only days after Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) wedding and Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) accidental murder in Season 1, Season 3 picks up even sooner following immediately after Kendall’s press conference at the end of Season 2, and Season 4 follows suit picking up shortly after the events in Italy. The timeline of this show is quite tight even if it takes at least a year between seasons. So with this in mind, how much time has passed on Succession?

Context Clues

Image via HBO

There are a few milestone events that help us. Season 2 sees Waystar Royco celebrating its 50th anniversary. While we don’t know the exact date of its founding, this is still a major event that can give us some scope on things. Similarly, Season 3 sees Kendall celebrating his 40th birthday. Great, right? But we don’t know his birthdate. These events don’t give us dates to jump off of, rather they just offer more context. Other key events that could help us narrow it down like Shiv and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) celebrating their wedding anniversary or knowing the exact date of their mother’s wedding in Italy would serve as useful waypoints for us to plot out the timeline, but Succession plays a little too fast and loose for that. So what we rely on instead is a combination of ongoing events in the story as well as tidbits from our real world.

Real Life Parallels

Image via HBO

While Succession isn’t an exact 1:1 reflection of our world, it tries to be pretty darn close. The show is littered with references to real-life companies, politicians, and conflicts. Hell, the whole premise comes from the real-life Murdoch family. So while we can’t expect everything to occur exactly as it did in real-life in Succession, it’s also safe to use some real-world events to help us get a better idea of the timeline. The biggest real-world hints we can use are the show’s intersection with politics. The Trump era is pretty explicitly in the background of the corporate drama with Logan having multiple meetings with the man and his staff over the course of 4 seasons. With the show timeline starting concurrently with its airing in 2018 and the ongoing plot via Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) surrounding a presidential election, we can conclude Season 4 is taking place near the end of 2020.

How Does Season 4 Fit In?

Image via HBO

Season 4 has an easier timeline to keep track of than most for a few reasons. For one, there was a deliberate decision to make each episode this season cover only a single day. So we don’t have unspecified time skips between scenes or episodes that make it a bit harder to keep track of the time that’s passed as there has been in earlier seasons. This also makes the events of this season easier to link together. We have keystone events like Logan’s death that will have a long-lasting impact, and thus we can keep track of the passage of time through how long it’s been since he passed away. In another vein, Shiv’s pregnancy also gives us a basis for narrowing down the timeline as well. Tom and Shiv were last on decent terms with each other before Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) wedding in Italy at the end of last season. Knowing Shiv is only just confirming things and scheduling her 20 weeks in Season 4, Episode 4, we can assume that that means less than 20 weeks have passed since Italy. There are other clues like the letter about Logan’s wishes for Kendall to become CEO being amended within the last 18 months, likely as a result of something we’ve seen Kendall do on the show.

There are also some events in Succession’s near future that could offer a definitive end date for the timeline of the show. Connor has been involved in a presidential campaign for the last two seasons and seeing that plot line resolve on election night could clue us into when exactly this is. We’ve used what information we have to conclude it’s currently 2020 in Succession and if this pace of 1-day per episode keeps up it’s likely the show will end in that same year. Of course, the lack of reference to COVID-19 or the lack of specificity on what birthday Logan was celebrating right before he died leaves plenty of room for doubt. But based on what we know from events in the show, its pacing, and some key context from real life, this is the best conclusion we can draw.

For how much happens in Succession, not a ton of time has actually passed for its characters. TV production takes a long time and with extenuating circumstances like an ongoing pandemic, it can be easy to forget that time on-screen can often pass a lot slower than off-screen. The modern context of the show is integral to its narrative, but we also need to take it with a grain of salt because these things take time to produce. The show started in 2018, but the events in the show were not always concurrent with those in real life. But based on what we know, the dates given, and a few key points of reference we can say with a strong degree of confidence that all of Succession takes place over the course of about two years. From Logan’s stroke to his death was barely half an election cycle; it’s been a rough couple of years for the Roy family.

New episodes of Succession Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.