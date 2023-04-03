Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong is a skilled storyteller and an expert at creating relatable and memorable characters. He is best known for his work on critically acclaimed TV shows such as Peep Show, Fresh Meat, and, of course, Succession. The hallmarks of his writing are wit, dark humor, insightful social commentary, and nuanced characters.

Indeed, Armstrong has a unique ability to capture the complexities of human relationships and explore the darker aspects of modern society. With Succession coming to an end this year, now's a good time to look back on his best projects as rated by Rotten Tomatoes, and look forward to the future.

10 'The Thick of It' (2005-2013)

Tomatometer: No Score Yet

Set in the fictional Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship, The Thick of It depicts the chaotic and cutthroat world of politics, where spin doctors, ministers, and civil servants constantly jostle for power and influence.

RELATED: 'Succession' Characters Ranked by Likability

The show's signature style is its use of rapid-fire dialogue and profanity-laced insults (sound familiar?) Despite its comedic tone, the series also highlights the serious issues faced by politicians, such as dealing with scandals, managing public relations, and balancing personal ambition with public duty.

9 'The Day Shall Come' (2019)

Tomatometer: 64%

The Day Shall Come tells the story of Moses (Marchánt Davis), a Miami preacher who the FBI approaches to help them combat terrorism. However, the FBI's methods are dubious, and they manipulate Moses into taking part in a fake terrorist plot.

RELATED: 10 Bingeable Shows to Fill the 'White Lotus' Shaped Hole In Your Heart

The film exposes the absurdity and dangers of government overreach, especially in the context of counterterrorism measures. With its humorous dialogue and compelling storyline, The Day Shall Come offers a unique and thought-provoking commentary on the current political climate.

8 'Babylon' (2014)

Tomatometer: 74%

Babylon is a British mini-series that explores the inner workings of a fictional London police force. The show offers an engaging portrayal of the complex and often conflicting demands placed on modern law enforcement, from political pressure to public opinion. It features a diverse cast of characters, each with their own strengths, weaknesses, and motivations, who must navigate a rapidly changing world where social media and the 24-hour news cycle can make or break a reputation.

RELATED: 'Succession' Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

The series stands out thanks to its dark humor and cutting-edge exploration of issues such as police brutality, corruption, and accountability., which it tackles in an even-handed way. "If you give the answers then it’s propaganda, but if you raise the question it’s drama," Armstrong explains. "As I see it, our job in writing drama is to create characters that verbalize both sides of those arguments."

7 'Veep' (2012 - 2019) (Season 1, Episode 8)

Tomatometer: 78%

This beloved comedy from Armando Iannucci centers around the fictional character Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a former Vice President of the United States who becomes President after her predecessor resigns. The show uses Selina's struggles to stay in power as a way to explore the absurdity of the political system.

Armstrong and Iannucci have collaborated on several projects, including The Thick of It. Armstrong wrote the Veep episode 'Tears', the finale of the first season. In the episode, Meyer's approval ratings hit rock bottom, so she travels to Ohio to support gubernatorial candidate Roger Furlong (Dan Bakkedahl). However, he no longer wants her endorsement, leading to all kinds of shenanigans.

6 'Four Lions' (2009)

Tomatometer: 83%

Four Lions is a black comedy about a group of bumbling would-be terrorists from Sheffield, England. The film takes a humorous approach to a serious topic, exploring the absurdities and contradictions of radicalization and extremism. It was an early lead role for Riz Ahmed, who shines in the part.

The characters are portrayed as flawed and human, with their motivations and ideologies often conflicting and misguided. Despite its dark subject matter, Four Lions manages to strike a balance between comedy and commentary, making for a movie that is as challenging as it is entertaining.

5 'Black Mirror: The Entire History of You' (2011)

Tomatometer: 89%

Armstrong wrote this standout episode of the dystopian TV seriesBlack Mirror. It centers on Liam (Toby Kebbell), a man who has a device implanted in his brain that records everything he sees and hears. This allows him to revisit memories and even play them back for others to see. However, when Liam begins to obsess over his wife's (Jodie Whittaker) past relationship, he spirals out of control, continuously using the device to replay and analyze her every interaction with her ex-partner.

The episode explores themes of jealousy, trust, and privacy in a world where our memories are no longer our own. It raises questions about the consequences of technology and the lengths we go to hold onto relationships and control our past. It also features one of the show's most unsettling endings.

4 'Fresh Meat' (2011-2016)

Tomatometer: 98%

Fresh Meat follows six university students as they navigate the challenges of adult life and higher education. The show offers a fresh and funny take on the classic coming-of-age story, exploring themes of friendship, love, and identity.

The characters are fleshed-out and relatable, each with their own struggles and quirks. The show's humor is often raunchy and irreverent, but it never loses sight of its heart. The result is a feel-good show that captures the ups and downs of student life. It served as a launching pad for stars Charlotte Ritchie and Jack Whitehall, who would go on to greater success.

3 'In the Loop' (2009)

Tomatometer: 94%

In the Loop is a political satire centering on a group of politicians and their aides during the lead-up to an international conflict. It's a scathing critique of the political machinations and power struggles that often shape policy decisions. In the Loop portrays the characters as flawed and all-too-human, prone to making mistakes and driven by their own self-interest.

The film's humor is dark and biting, making fun of the absurdity of political doublespeak and bureaucracy. It's also notable for seemingly predicting real-world British politics. For example, there's one hilarious scene where a young minister frets that he will be fired after just a few days on the job. This became real in 2022 when British PM Liz Truss fired her finance minister after a week before being forced to resign herself.

2 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Image via HBO

Tomatometer: 94%

This brutal comedy-drama focuses on the Roys, a dysfunctional clan who owns a global media conglomerate. Through its acerbic dialogue and layered characters, the show skewers the dark side of business, politics, and family. Its final season hasn't even handed yet, but Succession has already joined the pantheon of all-time great TV shows.

According to Armstrong, it'll end with quite a bang. "This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest," he has said. "And I think there’s some pain in all these characters that’s really strong." The conflict between the main characters has been brewing for years, setting the stage for an incendiary finale.

1 'Peep Show' (2003-2015)

Image via Channel 4

Tomatometer: 97%

It may come as a surprise, but Succession is not Armstrong's most highly rated project. That honor belongs to Peep Show, a wacky British sitcom that revolves around flatmates Mark (David Mitchell) and Jeremy (Robert Webb), as they navigate their way through their 20s and 30s in London. The show is known for its unique filming style, which uses a point-of-view camera and narration to show the inner thoughts of the characters.

Much of the hilarity stems from their conflicting personalities. Mark, the more reserved of the two, constantly tries to fit in and be liked by his colleagues and peers. On the other hand, Jeremy is more carefree and lives life in the moment, often making impulsive decisions that lead to trouble. They're joined in the supporting cast by terrific performers like Matt King as the drug-addled Super Hans and Olivia Colman as Mark's love interest Sophie. Nothing could fill the void Succession will leave when it concludes this year, but Peep Show's sadistic humor comes close.

KEEP READING: 10 Most Anticipated HBO Shows Coming in 2023