Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Succession.Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), shellshocked and isolated, wanders Battery Park in New York City after being shut out of his supposed birthright by his own brother. Ever since his father Logan (Brian Cox) promised seven-year-old Kendall a leadership position of their family's multimedia conglomerate, Kendall has dedicated his soul to a singular task: filling his father's shoes. However, after being outplayed for the last time, Kendall has lost everything. His siblings have turned against him, he has distanced himself from his estranged wife and children, his one close friend is working for Kendall's usurper, and his final play to take control of Waystar Royco has crashed and burned. So, Kendall returns where he always does: the water.

The final shot of the series depicts Kendall as he stares into the Hudson River's churning waves feeling numb, isolated, and utterly broken. The significance of this shot hearkens back to a repeated language of water motifs associated with Kendall's character, and a closer look reveals the true depths of its meaning.

The Water Motif First Appears in Season 1 of 'Succession'

Traditionally, water is used as literary symbolism to represent concepts of rebirth, cleansing, and baptism. Succession, however, takes a different approach with Kendall Roy, using water as a means to reflect his current strength or weakness of spirit. For him, the water signifies his trauma, both generational and experienced firsthand, as well as representing the tumultuous landscape of his business world. In moments of weakness he drowns in the water as it threatens to engulf him entirely, however, in moments of strength, Kendall rises above the waves.

Kendall's first association with a strong water motif comes at the end of Succession's first season. After encouraging a young waiter to help him find drugs, Kendall swerves while driving under the influence and sends their car careening into a nearby lake, drowning the waiter. This foundational incident for Kendall fittingly takes place in a body of water, thus solidifying the motif's status as the crucible of Kendall's soul. In an almost anti-baptism, this event ties Kendall's fate inescapably back to his father Logan, dooming his plot to unseat Logan Roy as CEO.

After Logan discovers his wrongdoing, he sends Kendall to a rehab clinic in Iceland to settle his psychological distress. At the beginning of the second season, Kendall is soaking in a meditative pool, and though the episode takes place only 48 hours after the end of the first season, he is unceremoniously pulled from the water to give a statement at his father's request. As part of the clinic, this is a controlled space in which Kendall is able to safely engage with his pool of trauma, though notably his face is partially submerged. This event clues the audience in on Kendall's mental state and reminds viewers how little regard Logan Roy exhibits for the practical well-being of his children.

The Scenes of Kendall Drowning in the Pool Reflect the Motif

It's difficult to pick the lowest point for Kendall's emotional journey throughout the series, but the end of the third season would stand as a definite contender. Following a brutal corporate battle with his father and siblings in addition to a scathing dinner with Logan, Kendall is openly shunned by his family during his mother's wedding reception in Italy. In the pool at Kendall's villa, we see him from below the surface as he drinks several beers on an inflatable lilo. The bottle slips from his hand, and he lowers his head below the water, beginning to drown. Though appearing to be an incident of attempted suicide, Kendall denies this diagnosis of the event. What is clear, however, is that this is the closest Kendall has ever gotten to being consumed by his circumstances. Overwhelmed by the interpersonal rifts, trauma, and responsibility of his position, he is closest to drowning beneath them.

Water Is Present During Many of the Important Scenes in the Roys' Lives

Though the motif is most repeatedly aligned with Kendall, the curse of water is not unique to him. Bad things happen to the Roy family around bodies of water: Logan and Ewan were silently stranded for days while crossing the Atlantic during World War II, the Roy children learn about Logan's passing while on the open water during Connor's yacht wedding, and their family's corporate original sin involves a series of drownings covered up on their cruise division. By representing the collective baggage of the Roy family this way, it strengthens its significance when threatening to overwhelm Kendall. The writing provides the audience with a central question: Will Kendall drown in this vast ocean of hardship, or can he keep his head above water?

The water in Succession is used as a litmus test for Kendall's fluctuating capacity for adversity, therefore also signifying moments of personal triumph. Following Logan Roy's passing, Kendall steps up to give a monumental shareholder presentation and, despite the doubts of many around him, knocks it out of the park with Living+. This is one of the shining moments in which Logan seems to breathe again through Kendall, and the Royco heir aptly celebrates his victory by taking a dip in the ocean. Though massive waves begin to buffet against him, Kendall keeps his head above water this time, looking almost at peace in the churning chaos threatening to swallow him whole.

Similarly, in the series finale, Shiv and Roman officially give Kendall their votes of support to crown him CEO while swimming in the ocean water, Kendall laying on a floating deck above them, seemingly conquering what threatens to drown him once and for all.

Until the End, Kendall's Biggest Moments Are Defined by Water

This then brings Kendall to both his final moment at the water and the final moment of the entire series as he approaches the bank of the Hudson River's vast expanse. It's a moment of contemplation, reflection, and broken understanding. Only by watching the waves does the truth become clear: it was always bigger than him. The trauma, the cycle of abuse, and the Machiavellian business world continue, and it does so with or without Kendall. He is now only an observer, removed from both his family and their company, represented by his physical separation from the river.

In an interview, Jeremy Strong revealed that he performed a take in which Kendall did rush to throw himself into the water. Though this would have been an incredibly tragic end to a deeply troubled character, looking through the lens of the water motif reveals a more significant meaning behind this desire. Does Kendall want to die, or does he also desperately want a part in the destiny he was promised? Maybe they're one and the same, but nevertheless, the waves beat on.