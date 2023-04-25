Marriage can be complicated, specially when you are the son of one the most influential people in the media industry. During a recent interview with Variety, Kieran Culkin explained why, while Roman was seen with his wife and kid during the first season of Succession, his family was nowhere to be seen after their introduction. It turns out that the writers wanted to have more freedom to toy around with the idea of Roman's sexuality, proven by how it is never explicitly stated in the show. While the character is certainly aware of how he is emotionally unavailable, he's always the target of jokes made by his siblings related to the hard time he has when forming bonds with people he likes. Here's what Culkin had to day regarding Roman's family:

Not his kid. Not his wife, either. It was in the pilot, and after it was picked up, it was his girlfriend, and she had a child. I’m wearing my real wedding band in the episode. I was excited about the idea of having a kid, and the kid was like 7 or 8. It was a little disappointing, but I think the idea was that it would just give them more freedom to play with the character. They had mentioned to me, even before we shot the pilot, about questioning what Roman’s sexuality is — and we don’t know what it is. But it put something in my brain, and I was like, “OK, but I’m married and have kids?” They were toying with the idea that she’s aware that you have sort of hangups sexually when it comes to monogamy, and might be more fluid, but we don’t know what that is yet.

While the disappearance of Roman's "wife" might look like a retcon at first glance, it opened a big door of possibility for some of the strongest points form the character's arc. His whole relationship with Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) wouldn't have the same context than it did if Roman had been married the entire time, and the constant friction cause by people joking around regarding his problems with vulnerability wouldn't pack the same punch. A decision had to be made in order to lead Roman into an uncertain path, and the writers chose to create something deeper than a simple careless billionaire who cheats on his wife.

Regardless of all the drama created in Succession surrounding Roman's sexuality, the character is currently going through one of the most difficult times of his life, as he has to fight over control of Waystar Royco. while grieving due to the death of his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The pair never had a healthy relationship, but love was buried beneath all the arguing and manipulation. After losing his father, Roman seems to be lost and frightened, given how Logan never truly prepared his children for a world where he couldn't get them out of trouble.

The Future of the Roy Family

Even if they weren't prepared to deal with the loss of their father, the Roy siblings must be resilient, given how it is currently up to them to determine what will happen with Logan's media empire. Since the current season of Succession is the show's final installment, the decisions taken in the next few episodes will decide the fate of all these characters introduced in 2018. After years of fighting against one another, it looks like Roman, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are ready to work together. It remains to be seen if that unity will last for them.

