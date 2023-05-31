Editor's Note: The article below contains spoilers for the Succession series finale.Succession finally arrived to its natural conclusion during this week's series finale, where the prestigious HBO drama revealed who will be at the head of Waystar Royco going forward. One of the most emotional moments featured in the episode was when Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) go to their father's apartment to select which of his things they'd like to keep after his passing. While they're in the process of taking things away, they stumble into a video where Logan (Brian Cox) is seen having a good time with his closest friends, including Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron).

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed how that video was filmed, given the fact that Logan died earlier in the season. The video was apparently taken with a cell phone, explaining the poor quality of the image when translated into the Roys' television. The four siblings gather around the screen to enjoy a moment where they could see their father being relaxed and happy, in contrast with how much stress the former CEO had to deal with while leading one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world. Here's what Smith-Cameron had to say regarding the making of that video.

Yeah, that was sort of added later. We shot it as part of the last episode. It was just meant to look like a flashback. I thought it was so cool, because it was something that we'd never seen, that flavor of them sitting around long after dinner, plates had been cleared, and they'd sent the staff home. We always saw high-conflict scenes, right? It was just nice to see them relate that way. It can't be the long past, because Kerry is there, but you get the feeling with Connor, Carl, Frank, and Gerri, they've had a lot of these over the years, that maybe after a deal's gone through, or something, [they would] stay up late into the night joking, and we never ever got to see that color before.

Image via HBO

RELATED: What’s Next for the Roy Kids After the ‘Succession’ Series Finale? Jesse Armstrong Explains

After Logan passed away, Gerri had a tough road ahead of her when it came to her position at Waystar. Because Kendall and Roman had no idea of how to run the business, they never listened to what Gerri had to say, causing diaster after diaster for the company. The siblings' lack of experience convinced the board that perhaps the acquisition from Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) was the best option for Waystar moving forward, implying the new leadership would do a better job than Logan's children. Of course, Roman, Kendall and Shiv wouldn't allow that to happen.

Who Is the New CEO of Waystar Royco?

Even if it looked like the siblings could work together for a moment, their destructive behavior got the best of them, and Shiv refused to allow Kendall to step up as CEO due to the fact that he was involved with the death of a young man during the first season of the series. This caused Matsson's acquisition to be approved by the board. The billionaire wanted to have an American Chief Executive Officer at the front of the company, his solution was giving the position to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Shiv's husband and Logan's right-hand man during his final weeks. With the question of succession answered, this served as a "perfectly painful" end to the hit HBO series.

Check out Collider's interview with Kieran Culkin below: