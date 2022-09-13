Matthew Macfadyen has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in Succession. At the 2022 awards, Macfadyen beat out Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), John Turturro (Severance), Christopher Walken (Severance), and Oh Young-soo (Squid Game).

Mcfadyen won for his performance as Tom Wambsgans on the third season of Succession. Succession is currently filming its fourth season and follows the Roy family and their internal power struggle as the five siblings compete and conspire with each other to take over their father's massive media conglomerate as his health declines. In addition to Macfadyen, the series stars Braun, Brian Cox, Culkin, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith Cameron, Hiam Abbass, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

Macfadyen's performance on Succession makes Tom equal parts charming and cringe-worthy as he struggles to find his place in the Roy family hierarchy as more than Shiv's (Snook) awkward husband while bossing around cousin Greg (Braun) just to feel some semblance of power. Prior to his scene-stealing role on Succession, Macfadyen was also well known for his role as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 feature adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, opposite Kiera Knightly as Elizabeth Bennet.

Competition at the Emmy's gets more intense every year as the Golden Age of Television shows no signs of slowing down, with more incredible performances on screen than we have awards for. On Succession alone, the performances from Macfadyen, Culkin, Cox, and Strong earned each of them Actor nominations in their respective categories, landing the series the most nominations of any show at the event.

The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022, and aired live on NBC and are available for the first time on their streaming platform Peacock.

Check out Macfadyen in the trailer for Succession Season 3 down below:

