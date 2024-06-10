The Big Picture Succession ended prematurely, leaving viewers hungry for more from the Roy family.

Jeremy Strong's immersive role as Kendall garnered critical acclaim, including award nominations.

Strong has since pivoted to theater and film projects post-Succession, showcasing his versatile talent.

Succession ended at the height of its popularity, and it felt like there was more for the Roy family. The show made stars out of some of its lesser-known cast members. Jeremy Strong was a breakout star, earning him several award nominations, including Emmys. A year after the show ended, Strong talked to People about the potential for a Succession comeback and whether he would be willing to pick Kendall up again. “I'm sure there's a desire for more. I would really pass that buck to [creator] Jesse Armstrong," he said.

Playing Kendall put Strong in the headlines when it was revealed that he was quite immersed in the role to the point where other people on set could not tell them apart. Strong went all in on the character, and the end result was visible. The role earned him an Emmy Award in 2020. He, however, is not looking to rehash any part of that and told people that he was happy to let the eldest boy be. He talked about putting the character to rest, saying,

"But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point. So, for me, that’s something that is very happily put to rest.”

What Has Jeremy Strong Been Up to After 'Succession'?

After the show ended, Strong pivoted to theatre, where he had been a common figure before Succession. He starred in An Enemy of the People on Broadway alongside Michael Imperioli and Victoria Predetti. The play is an adaptation of a similar play from 1882. He plays Dr. Stockmann, a doctor in a small Norwegian spa town who discovers that the spa water is poisoned. He becomes a whistleblower after the mayor tries to hide the truth.

“It hit me like a thunderbolt when I first read it,” Strong told People about the play. “It’s a play from 1882, but it speaks urgently and presciently to now, about so many things that we’re facing about truth and alternative facts, and what is truth without power, and more frighteningly what is power without truth.”

Strong also plays Roy Cohn in the Donald Trump-inspired film The Apprentice. He plays Trump's longtime adviser and fixer. The film had its world premiere at Cannes and stars Sebastian Stan as Young Trump. Next, he will be seen in Nebraska, a Bruce Springsteen biopic, alongside The Bear's Jeremy Allen White. He will play Springsteen's long-time manager, Jon Landau.

