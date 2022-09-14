With three new Emmy Awards added on Monday night to its already enviable stash of accolades, Succession keeps succeeding. The show which has now aired for three seasons has so far managed to keep up with expectations earning increasingly glowing praises from fans and critics alike. Monday night was poised to be a big night for the HBO show given that it went into the ceremony as the highest nominated show with a whopping 25 nominations. Safe to say that Succession has been a hit, however, its lead star Brian Cox has now asserted that it would be wise to draw the curtains when the applause is loudest rather than avoid staying on to the point of risking staleness.

When asked about the show's future in his recent interview with British publication The Times of London, Cox responded with a simple “I don’t know,” before further revealing that “no one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on?" Not one to spare an opportunity to throw a jest, as every loyal fan of his would know, Cox while remarking further on his show's future threw a quick jab at Showtime's long-running drama series, Billions which was in February 2022 renewed for a 7th season saying; "We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like [Showtime’s] Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

While Billions has received huge critical praise, especially for its realistic portrayal of the hedge fund industry, the show is yet to receive a major industry accolade. However, its fan and critic ratings on review-aggregator outlets such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic have remained positive enough to justify renewals for up to a 7th season. Cox's jest notwithstanding, his suggestion that Succession might not be aiming for a long run is consistent with its writer Georgia Pritchett's comment to The Sunday Times earlier in the year about the show having a maximum of 5 seasons. “I think the maximum would be five seasons but possibly more like four,” said Pritchett. She also added at the time that the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong has said the show will be going on for "only one more [season]," she, however, noted that it had become Armstrong's habit of saying that, adding; "but that happens every time." However, it would seem as though the show's creators have already mapped out the show's end as Armstrong had added saying; "We’ve got a good end in sight."

Succession has been renewed for a 4th season and like its last two seasons has already begun filming abroad. The season 3 finale saw an epic backstabbing spectacle among members of the dysfunctional Roy family ending in a sort of cliffhanger that has left fans in high anticipation for what's to follow. “We pick up a little bit of time after the dust has sort of settled. Not very much though,” teased Matthew Macfadyen at the Emmys on Monday. Macfadyen who plays Tom Wambsgan, on Monday, went home with the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

While Cox was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor alongside Jeremy Strong, the Emmy went to Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae who made history as the first Korean actor to win an Emmy in the category.

Succession Season 4 is scheduled to premiere in the spring. Check out the trailer for Season 3 below: