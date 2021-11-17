In Act Two of Romeo and Juliet, the tragic Capulet daughter struggles in her separation from her Montague lover. Despite only knowing each other for a couple of days, she is head over heels in love with and misses him dearly. Before her nurse arrives in her room, Juliet makes a promise to Romeo only she knows, saying “my bounty is as boundless as the sea/my love as deep, the more I give to thee,/the more I have, for both are infinite.”

This might not seem like a quote you can attribute to a sexually-repressed chief operations officer obsessing over a failing company’s interim CEO. However, much like the Shakespearean lovers were destroyed by their hasty and unexpected love, one of the most unexpected power couples on television could meet a similar fate.

Unless you’ve been watching Succession while wearing a blindfold, you have probably noticed that the relationship between Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) has taken a very interesting turn. What started off as innocent banter, at least as innocent of banter as people in the Roys’ circle can make, has evolved into something more dynamic. I’m still not entirely sure how else to describe the current state of their relationship between each other, but it certainly has raised eyebrows and won over hearts.

Every episode of season three so far has strung viewers along, the two of them peppering insults and jabs at the other to make them crack. After winning the coveted title of Waystar Royco interim CEO after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) aired the company’s dirty laundry, Gerri has tried to keep her ties to the youngest Roy son strictly professional. Gone were the “special conferences” and innuendo-laced insults, at least as far as she tried.

The thing about Roman, both her and the audience find out, is that he is pretty much in love with Gerri. He stares at her with wide eyes and ends up sacrificing his own chances as CEO by praising her instead. He snaps at anyone, even his own once-removed cousin, who he thinks they’re interacting with Gerri any way other than business. Roman is jealous, clingy, and absolutely head over heels for the Waystar Royco interim CEO.

Gerri isn’t exactly above him in his desires, either. When she calls him Waystar’s “visionary Chief Operating Officer” or contemplates his offers for relaxation a bit too long, it’s clear that she too isn’t entirely over their encounters. She might not be swept up by Roman the way he is with her, but she isn’t exactly abiding by her own rules. This is a stance shared by Smith-Cameron, who told Collider’s Christina Radish the following about where the pairing continues to stand throughout the season:

“It’s more and more frustrating for me because, even if I were interested in having sex with Roman, my character is way too wise. She’s not the type to make that kind of mistake. Things are coming to a boil. He’s pushing his agenda, and I’m pushing my agenda, and there’s some little unspoken thing that, in spite of ourselves, we’re getting attached to each other, in some kind of way. We’re becoming friends. It’s a weird mix and it’s pushing the edge of what will happen between them, if anything. Something’s gonna happen. I’m like, “No, no, no, this is really dangerous.” I don’t think I’d be the type of person, even if I were totally in love with anyone, to put myself in that kind of a vulnerable position at work.”

They both want the other to give in to something; Gerri wants to make him into a suitable candidate for CEO, while Roman wants her to admit that she too takes pleasure in their sexual forays. It is a tug of war that is keeping viewers on their feet and their hopes for when the levees finally break.

This adoration is precisely why the relationship between Roman and Gerri is ultimately doomed to fail. The Roys treat their relationships, both business and pleasure, akin to company transactions. Kendall continues to keep Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) by his side after his attempt to take down Waystar not only because he’s attracted to her, but because the Pierce family could be a valuable asset to him in his quest. The Roy patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) keeps Waystar executives by his side at nearly all times because they’re useful sycophants. Even the rocky marriage of Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) still continues to last because of their respective connections.

Roman and Gerri are different. The pleasure in their pairing came before anything else, and the business transactions are only just now being considered. Gerri wants to cover her own tracks because of what she sees as a slip-up on her part. The problem is that Roman doesn’t see it that way and instead wants to forgo the company ties to their relationship altogether. Their relationship is uncoordinated and messy in comparison to others within the Waystar sphere, dooming it right from the start.

Of course, there is always the possibility that the two of them just forget everything and ride off together. Unfortunately, the reality of their world doesn’t allow them to do that. They will always be shackled to the world of Waystar, no matter how hard either of them tries to extricate themselves and their relationship from the company. It is what Kendall is slowly realizing as his takedown of his father’s brand continues to backfire. The only question is how much Roman and Gerri are already aware of this catastrophic collapse.

Despite their perpetual song-and-dance towards each other and their respective desires, the relationship between Roman and Gerri is destined to fall apart. Many viewers take notice of just how much of a Shakespearean tragedy Succession is; people high on power and money realize that they have traded their humanity for success, leading them down a path of destruction that affects everything in their path. If the show is a Shakespeare production, then Gerri and Roman are the forbidden lovers. They are a love that blossoms quickly and without any rationale, only for the spark to be whiffed out by the harshness of their situation. Succession might not end with the two committing a double suicide, but their relationship could still be doomed and tragic.

The third season of Succession is currently airing on Sundays at 9 P.M. EST on HBO. All episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

