The Big Picture Heritage Auctions is organizing an event where fans of Succession can bid on iconic props and costumes from the show.

The most unconventional item up for bidding is the Doderick mascot costume worn by Greg Hirsch, currently priced at $2,700.

Other items available for bidding include cards used by Roman Roy for a speech at his father's funeral, and Waystar Royco swag.

Following the end of HBO's massively popular series Succession, Heritage Auctions is organizing an event only the Roys themselves can afford to be a part of. An impressive auction is allowing anyone with enough spare cash available to take home iconic items used in the acclaimed series over the course of the four seasons it aired on television. The collection includes surprising props from the drama created by Jesse Armstrong, as well as hidden gems that would make any passionate collector happy if they loved the series that followed the owners of Waystar Royco.

What could be considered the most impressive item available for bidding in the auction is the Doderick mascot costume worn by Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), before he was hired to work for Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) at Waystar Royco. The outfit is currently going for $2,700, but that could change before the auction concludes. When Greg was introduced in the first episode of the series, he worked at one of Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) theme parks as a performer, before being transferred to an executive position because he wasn't able to stay in character. Greg would go on to survive the war for the Waystar throne, given the fact that Wambsgans became the CEO of the company when the show ended.

While the Doderick costume is a fun surprise to find at the auction, there are also items that hold a strong emotional connection to the plot of the series. The cards used by Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) to deliver his speech at his father's funeral are currently going for $2,900, with the handwritten words prepared for the executive still visible on the paper. Roman wasn't able to deliver the speech at the funeral, needing Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv's (Sarah Snook) support to return to his seat in the episode titled "Church and State".

The Roy Family Vault Has Been Open to the Public

Other items included in the auction are replicas of the watches worn by some of the most important characters in Succession, as well as entire outfits worn by the cast of the series. The clothes worn by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) during the pre-election party are currently available for $825, with the colorful beach outfit worn by Roman Roy when he searched for refuge at his mother's house in the fourth season going for $925, at the moment. The auction will conclude on January 13, when the prizes will be sent to the highest bidders. This could be the audience's only chance of getting their hands on real Waystar Royco souvenirs.

All episodes of Succession are currently available for streaming on Max in the U.S.

