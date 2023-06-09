When Succession ended a couple of weeks ago, it brought the story of the Roy family to a close after years of betrayals and a relentless power struggle. The fight got to a point where it seemed like the Roy siblings would never speak to each other again by the time the series ended but, according to one of the stars of the show, there might be room for forgiveness. During a recent interview with Variety, Kieran Culkin said he believed the Roy siblings could settle their differences at some point in the future. His reasoning behind it is related to his character's need to stay close to his family:

Roman would be very much up for that, I think. But I have no idea! I love that there are different interpretations of it, and different theories. I love that, because all these things can exist at once — that’s why I think it’s great that it ended where it did. It feels very much like the end, but there could be more. Because there really could be! I really do want to see what happens with these characters. But I’m really satisfied sitting with that feeling of wanting more, and knowing that it’s over.

The disagreements between the characters intensified when Kendall (Jeremy Strong) decided he would be the best option to lead Waystar Royco into the future. His siblings seemed to agree with his plan, given how Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) didn't really believe Shiv (Sarah Snook) could be the next Chief Executive Officer of the company. When the Roys found out about Matsson's plan to look for somebody else for the job, they worked together for the first time in years, doing whatever they could to prevent their father's company from falling in someone else's hands.

However, it wouldn't be enough, as Shiv remembered that Kendall contributed to the death of a young man during the first season of the series. She just couldn't allow a person like her brother to run one of the most powerful media conglomerates in the world, and her actions caused Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) to be selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Royco. Even if it meant she was going to be trapped in the same position her mother once found herself in, Shiv couldn't allow Kendall's immature behavior to lead such an influential news organization.

Logan Roy's Legacy

Early on in the show, it was established that Logan (Brian Cox) could never hold a healthy relationship with anyone in his life, opting for focusing completely on his job and the impact he had on the media industry. The unconventional way in which he cared about his children led them to be emotionally stunt, believing they just deserved to inherit the company without actually doing anything to earn it. Perhaps the fates they suffered during the final episode was them seeing retribution for everything they had done over the course of four seasons.

