The Big Picture Succession portrays the Roy family as despicable yet captivating, highlighting the challenges of running a business with family.

Logan Roy, the ruthless patriarch, built a business empire through exploitation and manipulation, prioritizing his business over his extensive family.

The Roy siblings, Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor, compete for their father's approval and inheritance but ultimately fail, resulting in a chaotic power struggle.

HBO’s Succession has provided us with the most despicable, yet equally fascinating family in TV history. It’s an almost universally accepted knowledge that running a business with one’s kin can often erect familial quagmires, but Succession goes through all highs of successes and lows of failures to sketch out a compelling picture of what it would seem like. The familial aspect of the show is crucial to its success. It allows for a heightened drama through exploitation of relationships and revelation of their most petty selves. Indeed, the Roy's are a train wreck that you just can’t take your eyes off of. But keeping track of such a large and chaotic family can be quite difficult, so here’s a brief rundown of all the important Roy family members who have appeared in the show.

Logan Roy

Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch of the Roy family, is a ruthless, formidable figure known for his iron grip on the family empire. The world could be on one side, and Logan on the other, and the balance would still tip in his favor. Despite his stature today, Logan comes from humble beginnings. He was born in a poor family from Scotland, and during a war he and his older brother Ewan (James Cromwell) were sent off to Canada to live with their Uncle. Logan suggests that his uncle was extremely abusive and in one scene we see deep scars over his back, which was presumably a result of his uncle’s short temper. Logan also had a little sister who died of polio, but he doesn’t like talking about her because he blames himself for her death.

Logan forayed into business by starting an advertising company, which, over time, expanded into an empire consisting of newspapers, amusement parks, cruise ships, and more. Logan had one kid, Connor (Alan Ruck), from his first wife, but we never see her because she was mentally unstable and admitted into a mental institution when Conner was little. Logan had 3 kids, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook), from his second wife, Lady Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter). After their divorce, Logan marries his final wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass). Despite having such an extensive family, Logan’s true love and his favorite child has always been his business. And in order to ensure that his business remained in good hands, he has no quandary about pitting his children against each other to select the best candidate. All of his kids, apart from Connor, attempt to gain their father’s approval and inherit the company, but none of them succeed, and in the end, Logan dies without having publicly announced a successor.

Connor Roy

Connor Roy is the eldest child of Logan Roy, but everyone seems to forget that. That’s partially because he is the only Roy sibling from a different mother, which makes him the half sibling to Ken, Shiv, and Rome. Given the strangeness of his character, Connor is often treated as the punchline of the Roy family, and finds himself ridiculed by his three siblings. He’s also the only Roy sibling who was never interested in business, finding interest, instead, in politics at a young age. He even runs for president but drops out towards the end after being offered the ambassadorship to Slovenia. He’s married to Willa (Justine Lupe) who was previously an escort.

Kendall Roy

Kendall Roy is Logan’s eldest son from his second wife. Prior to the events of the show, Ken suffered from substance abuse addiction, which resurfaces time and again during his low moments. He carries a stiff, awkward air around him, obsesses over rap, and often uses dated lingo to form intelligent sounding ,but actually gibberish sentences. Kendall grew up believing that the company was his to inherit. So, when Logan decided to stay on as the CEO for much longer than anticipated, Kendall started making hostile attempts to overthrow his father, none of which yielded any success. After Logan’s death, Kendall and Roman try to save the company from being sold to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), but ultimately, they fail, and it hits Ken the hardest, who appears like he has lost all purpose and meaning to life and sits down to gaze at the sea. Though he was the most ambitious and passionate about running the company, Logan never saw it in him to rule because Kendal isn’t a killer, and you’ve got to be a killer.

Roman Roy

Second son to Logan’s second wife, Roman is famous for possessing a sharp tongue that spouts insults and crass jokes at every opportunity. Initially, Roman wasn’t interested in the family business, but there was a part of him that craved power and his father’s validation, so he joined the business and even decided to undergo management training. And though he tries hard, he always comes up short in his father’s eyes. Roman dates various women over the course of the series, but his sexual repression often hinders his relationships, and the only person he has a sexual chemistry with seems to be Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), a woman much, much older than him. For a period, Gerri indulges Roman in his fantasies of being humiliated, but their partnership soon comes to an end after Roman lashes out on her and decides to fire her. At the end of the show, Roman sits in a bar drinking a martini, Jerry’s favorite drink. It’s implied that he goes back to being the same old Roman he was before the events of the show, and whatever transpired through the course of 4 seasons was just a weird side adventure. Still, it’s perhaps only Roman who walks out wiser from the experience, realizing the meaninglessness of it all, telling Kendall towards the end, "We are bullshit. ...It's all fucking nothing, and I'm telling you this because I know it, okay? We're nothing."

Siobhan Roy

Siobhan is Logan’s only daughter and the only member of the Roy family with liberal ideologies. Initially, Shiv stayed away from the family business, focusing on her political career. But after Logan tempts her with an offer to run the company, Shiv quickly jumps ship. Unfortunately for her though, what Logan promised never comes into fruition. She marries Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) in Season 2, but their marriage goes through multiple rocky phases as a result of Shiv’s infidelity and her inability to respect Tom as a person. This eventually leads him to betray Shiv and side with Logan, which further strains their marriage. In the final episode, after Tom is named the new CEO of the company, Shiv enters a car with Tom, and reluctantly holds his hand, implying that they might be together in the future, but the scars would never heal.

Ewan Roy

Younger brother to Logan, Ewan Roy is perhaps the only family member who isn’t morally corrupt. He’s also one of the few Roy members entirely uninterested in the business. He’s a staunch critic of capitalism, and due to his differing political views, he and Logan don’t see eye to eye. Despite their political differences, though, Ewan clearly had love for his brother, and his poignant and honest speech during Logan’s funeral is the ultimate evidence of it.

Willa Roy

Willa is the newest addition to the Roy family who reluctantly agreed to marry Connor. Before becoming Connor’s wife or girlfriend, she provided escort services to him. She’s an aspiring playwright, but her debut play bombed badly and received many negative criticisms. Having said that though, she did write a brilliant eulogy for Connor to deliver at Lester’s funeral.

Tom Wambsgans

Tom married into the Roy family by wedding Logan’s only daughter, Shiv. Since Tom comes from a relatively humble background, he’s always been insecure about his position in the company and the family. He doesn’t have any determined loyalties but chooses to side with whichever party he thinks has the highest chances of winning. Their marriage suffers greatly as a result of familial politics and Shiv's infidelity. In Season 3, Tom gets tired of Shiv’s constant manipulation and decides to side with Logan. In the end, Tom becomes the CEO of the company, and while his position might be hollow with Matsson pulling all the strings, it’s undeniable that Tom Wambsgans ended up with the most power in the Roy family.

Greg Hirsch

Greg (Nicholas Braun) is the grandson of Ewan and great-nephew of Logan Roy. Initially, he was little more than an errand boy to the family, but after passing privileged information here and there, Greg quickly accumulates power and strongly impacts the course of the story. He carries an aloof, awkward air around him all the time, but his puppy dog eyes make his clumsiness appear cute. This also allows him to maneuver through the power ladder unnoticed since he isn’t considered a threat by anyone, and he knows how to use it to his advantage. Though Greg tries very hard to fit into the family, he’s mostly treated as an outsider. So, it’s no surprise that he shares the closest bond with Tom, another outsider.

Rose Roy

Rose is the younger sister to Logan and Ewan but since she died long before the events of the show, she’s only mentioned in regretful whispers. It was revealed in Ewan’s speech that Rose died of polio as a baby, and that Logan blamed himself for this death, believing that he brought the disease back home from his boarding school.

Marcia Roy

Marcia is Logan’s third wife and though the two never had any kids together, Marcia has two kids from her previous marriage. We meet her son Amir (Darius Homayoun) during the thanksgiving dinner, and he reveals that he’s been named the head of the animation department at the company. Marcia evidently loves Logan and is ferociously protective of him, often choosing to fight his kids when they turn aggressive. However, after Logan starts having affairs with other women, Marcia grows apathetic and renegotiates the terms of her prenup for financial gains.

Caroline Collingwood

Caroline Collingwood is Logan’s second wife and mother to Ken, Shiv and Rome. Akin to Logan, Caroline also remained absent from her kids’ lives, and later in the show she admits that she shouldn’t have become a mother. She owns a substantial amount of share in the company, but chooses to remain uninvolved in its affairs. But she appears now and again to stir up the business politics like she did in Season 3, renegotiating her divorce arrangement which allowed Logan to sell his company without any obstruction from his kids.