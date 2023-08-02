The Big Picture Sarah Snook revealed that she announced her pregnancy to the cast and crew of Succession while filming a crucial scene for her character.

The broken marriage between Shiv and Tom was doomed from the start due to their conflicting priorities and the false hope that a baby would fix everything.

In the end, Shiv's attempt to take over Waystar Royco failed, and she will forever live in the shadow of her husband Tom.

Sarah Snook got pregnant while she was filming the final season of Succession. After she found out about the good news, she was excited to share the announcement with the cast and crew of the series. During a recent interview with Variety, Snook revealed that she told the crew of the HBO hit the day they were filming a crucial sequence for her character. During the seventh episode of the fourth season, Shiv (Snook) had a loud fight with her husband, Tom (Matthew MacFadyen) on a balcony overlooking New York City. The night the argument was captured on camera, Snook told the crew her baby was on the way.

The relationship between Shiv and Tom had never worked properly because they were both looking for power while trying to live a happy life with each other. That wasn't a sustainable strategy, as they were both clearly looking to put their careers as a priority over their marriage. And the fact that Tom thought having a baby would solve all of their problems, but Shiv didn't, only made the division between the two characters more noticeable, setting them up for failure. During the climatic argument Sarah Snook mentioned, Shiv revealed to Tom that she accidentally got pregnant.

The baby was never going to fix the broken marriage between Shiv and Tom, and looking at the way the series ended, it doesn't look like there's any hope for improvement either. In a shocking turn of events, Tom ended up at the Chief Operative Officer of Waystar Royco, coming out on top despite the Roys' best efforts. Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) passing left a power vacuum in one of the most important media conglomerates in the world, and everyone wanted to take a piece of the pie for themselves. However, things didn't go the way Shiv had planned, and she couldn't help but feeling disappointed at the outcome.

Did Shiv Try to Take Over Waystar Royco?

When Logan's health began to fail at the beginning of the series, the Roy children knew that someone else had to step up and take charge of the company. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) seemed like the most appropriate candidate, but his constant substance abuse and lack of sense of responsibility ruled him out as a possibility. On the other hand, Roman (Kieran Culkin) also thought he had what it takes to run his father's empire. But Shiv was smarter about it. She was the only one who cared about the legacy of her father's work, and it could affect the collective consciousness of the nation. Sadly, she chose the wrong team, and she'll be forced to live in Tom's shadow forever.

