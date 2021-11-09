One of HBO’s most recent hits, Succession, hits the ground running with its first season. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession chronicles the tumultuous relations of a dysfunctional family in charge of one of the most successful and influential media conglomerates in the world, called Waystar RoyCo. Amid their father’s stroke in the first season, the four Roy children struggle to keep control of the company as personalities clash and the tantalizing idea of power causes a rift between them.

Released in June 2018, Succession characterizes itself as a satirical drama that waffles between genres to subtly reference the perils of generational wealth and a voracious appetite for power. The central focus of the season becomes the power vacuum that leaves this gaping hole after the father’s stroke that doesn’t seem to be filled by any of the Roy siblings. Therein lies the conflict.

To understand the dynamics in the show, let’s go back and take a look at the leading players in this Shakespearean-like drama.

RELATED: Adrien Brody on His 'Succession' Season 3 Guest Appearance, His Impact on the Roy Family, and How He Got The Role

Who are the characters?

Image via HBO

At the head of the table, metaphorically and literally, is Logan Roy, played by Scottish actor Brian Cox (Manhunter). As the family patriarch, Logan Roy controls every aspect of his company and his children. Especially his children. He is often using them as pawns in his own game of manipulation.

As a foil for his father is Logan’s son, Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong (Zero Dark Thirty), the “prodigal son” that stands on the sidelines in hopes of one day becoming CEO. Out of all the Roy children, Kendall is the one Logan spends the most time forging into his image, despite the emotional damage he inflicts in the process.

Next in line to the Roy dynasty is the only daughter, Siobhan Roy, played by Australian actress Sarah Snook (Jessabelle). Siobhan becomes an impassive spectator at the beginning of the series. Pretending something she’s not, Shiv spends most of the first season working for a progressive political candidate that is the antithesis of everything her father believes.

In the thick of such strong personalities like Kendall and Shiv stands Roman Roy, played by Kieran Culkin (Igby Goes Down). Quick wit and a dry sense of humor hide a lot of the pain from growing up with an emotionally and physically abusive father like Logan Roy. There’s a quiver to Roman’s personality that makes him childlike, like a kid trying on his dad’s suit and tripping as they walk with it on.

Conrad Roy, the often forgotten older brother from Logan’s first marriage, becomes virtually a parody of himself. Played by Ferris Bueler’s Day Off star Alan Ruck, Conrad is the easy target of mockery from almost everyone in the family. He’s the understated pillar of his siblings, uninterested in becoming the company’s head but still maintaining just enough interest to benefit from it. He’s also the closest to a parental figure any of the other Roy children ever had growing up.

Mostly in the background but no less critical is Marcia Roy, played by Hiam Abbass (Lemon Tree), Logan’s elusive third wife that seems to hold a unique control over him that makes his children resent her just a little. Seemingly the only person to truly understand Logan for who he is but also choosing to enable the less-than-good parts of him. Contradictions make up Marcia’s characterization, but ultimately, it’s about preserving the overall structures that make Logan that man of power and wealth.

Cousin Greg, as he’s mostly known throughout the series, Greg Hirsch is the bumbling nephew of Logan's brother Ewan Roy, who’s played by James Cromwell (The Green Mile). Greg, played by Nicholas Braun (Zola), seems to stumble into most of the precarious situations that involve his cousins and uncle. There’s no clear line about how much Greg allows himself to be used or how often he becomes an active participant.

Played by English actor Matthew Macfayden (Pride and Prejudice), Tom Wamsgan is Shiv’s fiance and hopeful for the CEO spot of Waystar Co. through his bride-to-be. He becomes Greg’s foil as they both come from the outside in. They are also both underestimated and constantly undermined by the entire Roy family, and are treated as afterthoughts or pawns within the scope of the ever greedy intentions of the Roy family.

Season One Recap

Image via HBO

The Roy family come together to celebrate Logan Roy’s 80th birthday. A celebration for the ages, surrounded by all of his children. Expecting to discover he’s been named the next successor to the Roy empire, Kendall Roy is devastated when his father announces he will continue being CEO of Waystar Co. Following this announcement, Logan Roy suffers a massive stroke that almost takes his life.

While Logan Roy remains unconscious and recovers from the stroke, the Roy children struggle to agree on who should run the company while their father is not there. Kendall takes it upon himself to step in as CEO, after much debate and having Greg go back and forth with Roman and Shiv on whether or not to bring the trust change papers to be signed. In the end, he doesn’t. Things only get stiffer as Logan finally wakes up from his unconscious state, weak and severely impaired.

Before this, Kendall is made aware of his father’s three billion dollar debt after lucrative expenses and expansion into theme parks. In hopes of saving the company, Kendall reaches out to his old college friend Stewy Hosseini, played by Arian Moayed (Abe), a private-equity investor, to invest $4 billion into Waystar Co. stocks in exchange for a seat on the board. Despite Kendall’s attempt to bring the stocks up, they remain the same, but he does succeed in stabilizing the company without completely going bankrupt.

After visiting his father in the hospital to tell him the news of finding an investor to help save the company, Kendall is once again the source of Logan’s abuse as he expresses disappointment with Kendall. Nothing is ever good enough.

The rest of the season becomes a full-on war of wills between Kendall and Logan, and old ghosts come to haunt the Roy family. After taking over as head of the Waystar’s Parks and Cruises division, Tom uncovers secret documents affirming a massive coverup of crimes committed on the company’s cruises, including sexual assault and possible murder. Kendall stages a mutiny against his father by amassing a majority vote of the board to remove Logan but ultimately fails.

This triggers Kendall to fall back on old habits like his cocaine addiction, after being sober for some time. The downward trajectory of Kendall ends in a car accident that will become the hanging guillotine for his future. While under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, Kendall asks one of the young waiters, Andrew Dodds, at his sister’s wedding for drugs. In search of more cocaine, they swerve from the road after almost running into a deer and nosedive into a freezing river where only Kendall survives. He never went back to help Andrew nor called for help.

Simultaneously, Greg told Kendall about the essential documents declaring a coverup while Shiv and Tom fight after their wedding. Shiv decides that the best time to discuss an open relationship is on their wedding night, undercutting Tom after becoming her husband. All of this culminates with Kendall Roy bending to Logan’s will after telling his son that everything with the waiter has been taken care of. The underlying message of control and threat linger with the final shot of Logan embracing grief-stricken Kendall.

KEEP READING: Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain Would Be “Proud” of Nirvana Song’s Use in ‘Succession’

'John Wick 4' Wraps Filming, and We May Have an Official Title The actioner hits theatres on May 27, 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email